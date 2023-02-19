Eight-year-old child, adult injured in Round Lake Beach shooting
Updated 2/19/2023 7:51 AM
An 8-year-old child is recovering after suffering what police are calling nonlife-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Round Lake Beach, authorities said.
The child, along with a 26-year-old, suffered the injuries after shots were fired at about 8:39 p.m. in the 500 block of Meadow Green Lane, according to police. The adult's injuries also were described as not life-threatening. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and they would release more information as it becomes available.
