DuPage County offering scholarships for low-income students

The DuPage County Department of Community Services is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential.

The Community Services Block Grant scholarship supplements the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and other school-related items for a semester or a quarter to offset the student's needs. This scholarship is funded and designed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applicants are required to provide proof of DuPage County residency, gross household income for the past 30 days, and information about members living in the household. Income for the household must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applicants must also include a 500-word original essay or personal statement, official school transcripts, two letters of recommendation, a Financial Aid Audit (financial aid award letter), and proof of enrollment in an Illinois accredited institution.

The scholarship award amounts will vary, and special consideration will be given to students interested in high-technology fields or in-demand fields.

Applications are available at the DuPage County Department of Community Services Office, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, or online at www.dupagecounty.gov/CSBG, under "Other Resources." Completed applications and supporting documents must be received by 4:30 p.m. May 5.

For more information, contact the DuPage County Department of Community Services at (630) 407-6500, or call the toll-free number at (800) 942-9412.