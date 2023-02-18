North Chicago man found shot in Waukegan parking lot; police investigating

The Waukegan Police Department is investigating a shooting of a man late Friday afternoon in a parking lot.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers from the Waukegan Police Department's Patrol Division responded to the 1400 block of Golf Road for a reported shooting in a parking lot. They found a victim with gunshot wounds, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting victim, an adult male in his 20s and a resident of North Chicago, is in stable condition, according to police.

The Waukegan Police Department Community Crimes Division is following up on investigative leads. Detectives believe the victim was specifically targeted.

Currently, no suspects are in custody, police said. This case remains open and active.

The Waukegan Police Department has not released additional information about suspects or specific events or descriptions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department tip line at (847) 360-9001.