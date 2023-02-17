Winthrop Harbor man charged with attacking court officer

A 22-year-old Winthrop Harbor man faces charges including aggravated battery after he attacked a Lake County sheriff's circuit court officer and broke his nose, police said.

Maseo B. Rosser was in court Wednesday to be sentenced for an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge from 2020, according to Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

Rosser, who was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison on the 2020 charge, had been out on bail, Covelli said.

As Rosser was taken into custody, he punched the court officer in the face and head-butted him. The court officer suffered a broken nose, Covelli said.

Another court officer and two deputies who were in the courtroom subdued Rosser, although he continued to resist arrest for several minutes, Covelli said.

Rosser then threatened a local police officer, who was in the courtroom and had testified at the sentencing hearing, according to Covelli.

In connection with Wednesday's events, Rosser was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer causing injury, and aggravated assault, all felonies. He was taken to Lake County jail, then transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bail on the new charges was set Friday at $250,000, according to Covelli. Even if Rosser were to post the required 10%, he still would be held on the 2020 charges, he added.

"Instead of accepting accountability for his past actions, this individual made the poor choice to attack our staff, which is nothing short of cowardly," Sheriff John Idleburg said. "I, along with all of our staff, are wishing our court officer a speedy recovery, and we look forward to having him back at work soon."