Watch: East Dundee trustee candidates (4-year seats) discuss potential Elgin Mall relocation, parking and more

Scott Kunze, Kathleen Mahony, Daniel Pearson and Rich Treiber are running for 4-year seats on the East Dundee village board in the April 4 election.

Here, they discuss the potential relocation of the Elgin Mall to East Dundee, parking, water quality, police pensions and other community issues.

A fifth candiate, Ryan Gumma, was unable to participate in the Zoom interview.