Watch: East Dundee trustee candidates (4-year seats) discuss potential Elgin Mall relocation, parking and more
Updated 2/17/2023 7:37 PM
Scott Kunze, Kathleen Mahony, Daniel Pearson and Rich Treiber are running for 4-year seats on the East Dundee village board in the April 4 election.
Here, they discuss the potential relocation of the Elgin Mall to East Dundee, parking, water quality, police pensions and other community issues.
A fifth candiate, Ryan Gumma, was unable to participate in the Zoom interview.
related
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.