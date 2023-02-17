Watch: Candidates for East Dundee trustee (2-year seat) discuss parking, water quality and more
Updated 2/17/2023 7:36 PM
Shanna McKee and Andy Sauder are running for a 2-year seat on the East Dundee village board in the April 4 election.
Here, they discuss water quality, parking, police pensions and other issues in town.
