Watch: Barrington trustee candidates discuss home rule, development and more
Updated 2/17/2023 7:44 PM
Margot Dallstream, Kate Duncan, Jason Lohmeyer and Brian Prigge are running for Barrington trustee in the April 4 election.
Here, they discuss community issues such as home rule, development and diversity with the Daily Herald.
Article Comments
