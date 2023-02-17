Palatine American Legion to hold Lenten fish fry dinners

As the season of Lent begins, the Palatine American Legion Post 690 will hold a series of fish frys.

The Lenten fish frys will be held Fridays starting Feb. 24. In March, they will be held March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. In April, the fish fry will be on Good Friday, April 7.

The fish frys will take place from 5:45 to 8 p.m. upstairs in the Legion's family-friendly banquet hall, open to the public, at 122 W. Palatine Road.

"We will be serving crunchy, battered cod dinners for $15 for adults and $6 for children under 10 years old," said John Nemanich, Sons of the American Legion Commander.

"The dinners include a garden salad, fish, Tater Tots, macaroni and cheese, rolls and dessert. A full service bar is available for drinks in the banquet hall and downstairs in the Legion's clubroom."

Proceeds from the dinners will raise funds for Legion Family Charities.

"We are always looking for new members for the American Legion," Nemanich said. "If you are interested in supporting those individuals who have defended our country, then the Legion is the organization for you."

The American Legion Family consists of the American Legion, the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) and Legion Auxiliary. The American Legion and Legion Auxiliary began in 1919, while the SAL was created in 1932 as patriotic veterans organizations devoted to mutual helpfulness. These organizations are committed to advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.

For details about any of these organizations or their sponsored events, write to the American Legion, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60067; call (847) 359-1606; email clubadmin@alpost690.us; or visit alpost690.us.