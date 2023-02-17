Navy Pier executive picked to lead Illinois tollway

The Illinois tollway has a new board chairman, Arnie Rivera, a Navy Pier executive and former Chicago Public Schools executive. Daily Herald File Photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday appointed a Navy Pier executive and former Chicago Public Schools administrator as the Illinois tollway's new board chairman.

Arnie Rivera, chief administrative and equity officer at Navy Pier, replaces Chairwoman Dorothy Abreu, who left in January for health reasons.

It would be the third time in four years that Pritzker has selected a tollway chairman.

"As a proud Illinoisan, I am committed to seeing our state's economic engine thrive -- whether that is great schools, a vibrant nonprofit community, world-class tourist destinations or the essential infrastructure to keep us moving," Rivera said in a statement.

At CPS, Rivera served as chief operating officer and chief officer of public policy.

Early in his career, Rivera worked as a financial analyst for Lehman Brothers and a CPS teacher. He has a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in education and social policy from Northwestern University.

When Pritzker took office in 2019, he ushered in a new team at the tollway after concerns about patronage under the previous administration.

But his picks for chairman, Will Evans, and executive director, José Alvarez, clashed while issues of cronyism and procurement irregularities drew scrutiny from state lawmakers.

Senators held a hearing in 2021 about whether a reorganization Evans led overstepped his authority and impinged on the executive director's job. Both left the tollway in early 2022.

"Arnie is a well-respected and experienced professional. From the time he began his service as a public school teacher to serving at the highest levels at Chicago Public Schools, to his current focus on administration and equity at Navy Pier, Arnie has demonstrated his commitment to strengthening every part of our region," Pritzker said in a statement.

The tollway chairman receives a stipend of $36,000.