Naperville League of Women's Voters hosting mayoral candidate forum

The League of Women's Voters of Naperville will host a forum for mayoral candidates in the April 4 election.

The online event, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23, is free. But guests must register in advance. To register, visit the LWV of Naperville website at lwvnaperville.org.

The forum will be recorded and available after the event on YouTube.

Candidates scheduled to participate are Scott Wehrli and Benny White.