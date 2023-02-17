Lombard police chief retiring; deputy to take helm

To sum up Roy Newton's career in policing, consider a few numbers.

Born and raised in Lombard, Newton took the helm of his hometown department in 2017. Since then, he's attended more than 120 village board meetings. At his last, at least as police chief, officials announced Newton is retiring after nearly four decades on the force.

His "37 years of service include 3,100 hours of sick time that he never took, which meant that he loved coming to work, that he's leaving a year and a half of sick time on the table," Village Manager Scott Niehaus said.

When Newton was sworn in as chief, Niehaus described the "Norman Rockwell-esque" arc of his career from police explorer to leading the same department. At the ripe old age of 6, Newton aspired to become a police officer.

"I'm just absolutely blessed, and I did the career I always wanted to do," Newton said.

He will turn in his badge on March 1. Deputy Chief Tom Wirsing will take charge of the department, overseeing 80 total employees, of which 62 are sworn officers.

"Change is part of what we do in life, it goes on, and I think the department will be in good hands for many years to come," Newton said.

Village President Keith Giagnorio called him a "tireless advocate for public safety." Newton also leads the DuPage County Chiefs of Police Association as president.

Wirsing joined the department over 28 years ago and rose through the ranks, becoming a sergeant and lieutenant before being promoted to deputy chief in 2011.