Lake County property transfers for Jan. 9-13, 2023

Antioch

$729,500; 41082 N Highway 83, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Lakeside Capital Holdings Inc to Four Property Real Estate Inc

$428,000; 18733 W State Line Road, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Darlene Drew to Devin Cole Wallner

$280,000; 1181 Edgewater Lane, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Kevin H Fox Jr to Michael A Akers

$270,000; 26199 W Sunset Road, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by John D Runyard to Marcin Karwowski

$170,000; 43173 N Lake Ave., Antioch; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by William Erik Lafon to Juan Fraga

$155,000; 40027 N Hidden Bunker Court, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Brindle Brothers LLC Series 40 to Jonathan Haflinger

$153,000; 26575 W Spruce St., Antioch; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Kevin Liebe to Kyle Miklasz

$145,500; 22667 W Silver Lake Ave., Antioch; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to DB Design Group Inc

$140,000; 42647 N Forest Lane, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Viorel Lung to Timothy T Bond

$90,500; 22605 W Silver Lake Ave., Antioch; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to DB Design Group Inc

Deerfield

$693,500; 65 Shenandoah Road, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Gary Robert Rosenbaum to Justin Einsidler

$650,000; 810 Fox Hunt Trail, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Justin Einsidler to Karen Hoffman Block

$575,000; 1235 Deere Park Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by George Trust to Aris Khodaverdian

$505,000; 514 Milford Road, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Deborah Weber to Suanne Schreiner Browne

$375,000; 313 Redwing Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ganbold Bor to Mohemmad Asif Azhar

$371,500; 1223 Parkside Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Roman Kuranov to Jeffrey P Server

$297,000; 527 Winston Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Mark Cobb to Nazimuddin Tajuddin Basha

$212,000; 608 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Barbara Gould to Chandra Shekhar Ramidi

$148,000; 1015 Deerfield Rd Unit 135, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Susan A Lindsley to Michael Houston

Fox Lake

$225,000; 625 Scott Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Yolitzma Garrido to Mark Leahy

$225,000; 615 Scott Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Elisabeth Zizzo to James Dickson

$195,000; 530 Blue Springs Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Kevin C Martin to Leonor O Gil

$170,000; 52 N Pistakee Lake Rd Unit 11, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Keith Koepke to Steven R Luth

Grayslake

$567,000; 30341 N Imperial Court, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Larson Trust to Lawrence J Goodwin

$435,000; 632 Waterford Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Sarah M Origer to Rory J Garrity

$415,000; 460 Signal Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Larson Trust to Timothy P Longo

$365,000; 17385 W Woodland Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Alexis Nattee to Marilyn Turner

$282,000; 2054 Carillon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Darrell J Sundell to Yolitzma Garrido

$275,000; 479 Attenborough Way, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Martin B Mcgreevy to Solomon Adeyinka

$275,000; 18680 W Heather Court, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2016 Ml LLC to Erich Schwarzbeck

$269,000; 1279 Chesterfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Omaha Property Manager LLC to Rodrigo Xavier Acuna Iza

$240,500; 33533 N Mill Road, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Claude Balmes to Daniel Medina

$182,500; 545 Quail Creek Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Joshua C Patton to Elizabeth Clark

$175,000; 33688 N Oakland Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Eric Bailey to Derek Denges

Gurnee

$460,000; 18248 W Banbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Pamela G Vo to Sean P Drobinski

$450,500; 4258 New Haven Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Jeremy Pyles to Daniel Rodriguez

$330,000; 36260 N Douglas Terrace, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Gary Lloyd Joy to Richmond D Ayettey

$308,000; 817 Rogers Road, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Ross Peterson to Marco Tulio Serrano

$297,000; 4219 Cobblestone Court, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Mark J Schaal to Julius R Crump

$270,000; 18341 W Lee Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Scott De La Garza to Julio C Burgostirado

$255,000; 468 Tanglewood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Nancy C Inskeep to Richard J Barenholtz

$252,500; 660 White Court, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by John D Keller Trust to Eugene A Travis

$217,000; 6864 Chesapeake Court, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Wesley Garcia to Varun Ohria

$130,000; 627 Dunham Road, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Maureen Van Heirseele to Patti Pascale

$125,000; 930 Taylor Dr Unit 109, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Eleanor M Klein to Kenneth C Hall

Hainesville

$335,000; 123 E Brittany Lane, Hainesville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Frank M Slovnik III Trust to Jaquelin Guadarrama

$285,000; 155 Stillwater Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Robert C Polacek to Glen Thomas Theusch

$183,000; 492 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Boguslaw Rogucki to Edward A Kubik

$165,000; 4 N Deer Point Rd Unit 1002, Hainesville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Realize Holdings LLC to Deer Point Holdings LLC

Hawthorn Woods

$650,000; 23033 W Lochanora Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Bob Nichols Trust to Gregory Arnswald

$585,000; 55 Open Pkwy N, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Elizabeth Paige Lawrence to David Kay

$505,000; 4 Bruce Cir S, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Adrian Galvez to Jennifer J Hartig

$410,000; 49 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Corry S Daus to Allen R Beard

Highland Park

$663,000; 421 Briarwood Place, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Levy Trust to Arvydas Tamkus

$645,000; 3055 Priscilla Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Ferrero Trust to Abraham Mona

$625,000; 935 Fairview Road, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Feldman Trust to Bradley A Lipton

$489,000; 950 Augusta Way Unit 204, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Michael J Weiss to Pamela Herzog

$430,000; 375 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Meredith S Mobile to Jay Solway

$390,000; 1515 Arbor Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Abraham Mora to Nicholas Joseph Pagano

Ingleside

$565,000; 27025 W Wooster Lane, Ingleside; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Ahmad Y Obali to Patric Glad

$229,000; 36031 N Francis Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Noah Allen Lamb to William E Carey

Lake Barrington

$528,000; 24864 N Cherokee Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Michael S Kemmet to Matthew D Mohrman

$510,000; 22234 N Hillview Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Hillview Dr Equities LLC to JBLE Properties LLC

$475,000; 611 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Mcgonigle Trust to Ziya Senturk

$445,000; 267 Timber Ridge Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Dianne M Ricker to Robert Bond

$275,000; 164 Pine Crest Cir Unit 1, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Meyer Trust to Robert A Debellis

$270,000; 612 Shoreline Rd Unit C, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by James H Sobb to Julie Young

Lake Bluff

$170,000; 1045 Green Bay Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Bentley Trust to Elisaveta Giannopoulos

$50,000; 818 Talbot Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Ubaldo Frank Montalto to Mudassir Junaid

Lake Forest

$662,500; 1681 Harvard Court, Lake Forest; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Joseph Krga to Glen Pennington

$360,000; 1230 N Western Ave Unit 205, Lake Forest; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Steven B Belgrade to Michael Carroll

Lake Villa

$496,000; 36844 N Deer Trail Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by James C Gari to Rebecca D Gladen

$260,000; 38912 N Fairfield Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Shirley J Nader to Damian M Pedersen

$230,000; 25146 W Newberry Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Joseph A Michaelsen to Keith M Kruse

Lake Zurich

$530,000; 630 Dunhill Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gregory M Miller to Austin Scott

$440,000; 1035 Pembridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by James M Temple to Yaroslav Pyrih

$433,000; 221 Foxfire Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Mullen Trust to Christopher Poznanski

Lakemoor

$319,000; 32356 Sawyer Court, Lakemoor; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Steven L Kispetik to Connor G Barth

$231,500; 32359 Sawyer Court, Lakemoor; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Chris Simale

Libertyville

$640,000; 1110 Furlong Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Duffy Trust to Sarah M Kelly

$610,000; 14253 Oakwood Court, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Sebastin Francis to Lizet A Gonzalez

$555,000; 1916 S Osprey Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Godelieve Paula Roelandt to Tamara L Rubio

$540,000; 1772 Cass Court, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Barber Trust to Barry Jerome Heller

$525,000; 6310 Holly Road, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Pamela M Johnson to Cary D Johnson

$400,000; 1152 Weeping Willow Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Steven Paul Allen Trust to Michael P Hanachek III

$375,000; 301 Peterson Rd Unit B & A, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by James Parkhill to 301 333 Peterson Rd LLC

$345,500; 307 Garfield Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Joseph R Dalton to Nadezhda Kitaychik

$235,000; 200 Red Top Dr Unit 301, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Michael W Geremia to Mark Lester Dizon

$110,000; 837 Garfield Ave Unit B, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Ellen M Roberts to Kayla Reid

Lindenhurst

$443,000; 601 Crosswind Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Stuart K Kim to Bruce M Wolf

$310,000; 785 Penn Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Dylan Griffin to David Montoya

$286,000; 445 Mockingbird Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Colleen Bobis to Nikila Jeyakumar

$277,000; 333 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Randal M Jones to Gregory Walker Lyons

$250,000; 450 Rosewood Xing, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by John Petricek to Melissa Giacchetti

$220,000; 521 Willow Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by John J Daniels Jr to Dominic Olesak

Mundelein

$757,500; 558 Killarney Pass Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Lawrence Goodwin to Daniel V Harrington

$575,000; 27613 N Chevy Chase Road, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Brent Donndelinger Real Estate to Stephen J Santowski Sr

$465,000; 2952 Ravinia Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Naselli Trust to Joyce Bevacqua

$399,500; 1580 Garden Court, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Griffin 2009 Trust to Jessica Putra

$290,000; 72 Summerhill Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by David Rivera to Ryan Patrick Burnett

$253,000; 1437 Ansley Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Jessica Ramirez to Alberto Herrera

$225,000; 208 N Fairlawn Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Terrence M Gerlat to David Cardenas

$177,000; 735 E Maple Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Jean Jensen Hughes to Salvador Haro Haro

$90,000; 31 Washington Blvd Unit 206, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Danielle Von Helms to Stephen Smith

North Chicago

$170,000; 1744 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Marlene H Martinez to C Power Properties LLC

$135,000; 2039 Dickey Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Samuel George to Soila Zavala

$95,000; 1714 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Aw Services LLC Series B to Humberto Aguallo

Old Mill Creek

$630,000; 36956 N Thoroughbred Drive, Old Mill Creek; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Joe Hehn to Madeline Johnson

Round Lake

$440,000; 906 S Tremont Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Andrey Kramer to Dalil Mikho

$315,000; 1469 S Abington Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Julian Drygas to Gregory Cozzolino

$300,000; 1986 Marsh Meadow Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Vasile Sveica to Michael Estka

$275,000; 1418 S Janice Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Adoracion H Mendoza to Carl L Belser

$225,000; 673 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pawel G Taradys to Rosa Isel Snyder

$220,000; 558 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Arissa M Salas to Christopher Sanft

$185,000; 407 Cedar Crest Court, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Trevor Roath to Erick Jacinto

Round Lake Beach

$262,500; 2355 Woodoak Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Dan Tobin to Charles Park

$250,000; 2220 N Pheasant Ridge Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Ryan Scott

$243,000; 1613 Williams Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Sandra Cordova to Michael R Richardson

$210,000; 903 Southmoor St., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Madore Trust to David Joshua Reyes

$202,000; 1412 Brentwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Emerald Mortgage Corp to Daniel Campa Moreno

$170,000; 1527 Woodbine Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Glenn R Gustafson to Erick Eduardo Balderas Garcia

$145,000; 35343 N Nielsen Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Nicholas Anderson to Brian Jesus Vega

$145,000; 1312 Cherokee Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Sharon Pickle to Guadalupe N Rodriguez

$142,000; 1532 N Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Scheltens Trust to Amitabh Agrawal

$124,000; 1580 W Sand Bar Ct Unit 2C, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Renee Brown to Octavio Aguilar

$112,500; 1435 Spring Brook Ct Unit 1F, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Elizabeth Olah to Akash Sheth

$100,000; 601 W Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Janet M Motzko to Hans O Luedtke

$60,000; 204 E Clarendon Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Victor Giovanni Gomez to Maria De Lourdes Ruiz Perez

$52,000; 1235 N East End Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Maria Secilia Sandoval

Round Lake Park

$112,000; 530 Grandview Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Leonardo Contreras

Third Lake

$227,000; 48 N Lake Ave., Third Lake; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Lukasz Rzeszuto to Alberto Reis Marzana

Vernon Hills

$650,000; 310 E Connors Trail, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Dana S Farokhi to Maria Gomez Montes

$500,000; 1112 Grant Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Angel Fidel Bautista Marquez to Joshua R Ravenscraft

$350,000; 723 Telluride Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Alex Mirgorodsky to Raj Devi P Dhodda

$250,000; 812 Kalamazoo Cir Unit 29-5, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Jeff Glazer to Jeremy Triebe

$227,500; 302 Taylor Ct Unit 323, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Pamela S Kollar to Jose De Jesus Pina Casas

$165,000; 418 Muirwood Ct Unit 10B, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Tek Ai LLC

Wauconda

$430,000; 26159 N Hill Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pogorzelski Trust to Jon Jozwiak

$350,000; 602 Sheridan Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Berger Special Trust to Zachery S Grulli

$225,000; 425 Farmhill Circle, Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Daniella V Verde

$215,000; 1019 E Liberty St., Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by James J Rende Jr to Vladyslav Suprun

$180,000; 235 Helena Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Joe W Mccarty to Miguel Duran

$170,000; 240 Crestview Dr Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Deborah A Dillon to Barbara Hunt Hanrahan

Waukegan

$278,000; 3247 Hampshire Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ezequiel Olague to Porfirio I Abrego

$270,000; 322 S Kyle Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by John San Nicholas to Mairy A Sanchez

$260,000; 3800 N Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Javier H Lopez

$230,000; 806 Lenox Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Emilio Tochihuitl to Duangnapa S Cuddy

$223,000; 3434 Lorene Court, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Armando Gutierrez to Victor E Bravo

$213,000; 500 N Berwick Blvd., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Thomas Kersjes to Santos R Lopez Moya

$210,000; 2610 N Evergreen Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Huber Trust to Luis Ernesto Morales Amador

$210,000; 1412 Montesano Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michael Lee Quinn

$208,000; 1829 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Piedad Hernandez to Maritza S Neri

$204,000; 1801 W Dugdale Road, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by John F Frew to Moises O Cardenas Sauceda

$181,500; 757 Washington Park, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Sylvia M Eklof to Maria G Alejo Rico

$180,000; 1037 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Spurling Trust to Virgilio Santana

$165,000; 544 S Victory St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trustee to Tomas Diaz Govea

$127,500; 216 S Martin Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sharon Ashley to Miguel Angel Romero Munguia

$101,500; 2410 Edgewood Road, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Henson Trust to Ashley Lewis

$74,000; 1200 Brookside Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Jesus Antonio Hernandez to Jesus O Guillen

$70,000; 319 Liberty St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Thomas Trust to Jose Mercado

Winthrop Harbor

$440,000; 43345 N Lewis Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Kevin Nissen to Juan A Munoz

Zion

$240,000; 4106 Douglas Drive, Zion; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Leslie Lupita Guzman

$212,500; 1304 Lorelei Drive, Zion; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Hernandez Trust to Jessica Bowlen

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.