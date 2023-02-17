Kane County property transfers for Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023

Algonquin

$435,000; 1860 Dorchester Ave., Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Jason Sterczynski to Devon M Dupuis

$400,000; 730 Hillside Court, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Guy Arnston to Jack Sheetz

Aurora

$425,000; 1795 Goldengate Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Dublan Trust to Samanthony Santiago

$400,000; 2600 Doncaster Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ho Fung Lee to Samuel Ravikumar Thangamuthu

$361,500; 856 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Bhaskar Devgon

$330,000; 973 Wellington Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Bruce A Maliska to Demond Sawyer

$325,000; 2885 Evergreen Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Rudolf Engel to Teresa Norek

$323,000; 1475 Moss Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by La Loma Properties LLC to Adegbite Adegboye Tella

$290,000; 1808 Westridge Place, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Robert E Hunt to Michael Pavon

$287,000; 1270 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Carol Hambright to Felipe Mendoza

$277,000; 1040 Emerald Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Antonio Vargas to Sana Syed

$265,000; 2251 Gettysburg Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Tina M Tiner to Maxwell C Mastrisciano

$258,500; 1348 Park Mnr, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Spartan House Holdings LLC to Matthew Johnson

$252,000; 337 Marion Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Manuel S Ramirez to Salvador Hernandez Jr

$250,000; 457 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Galaxy Sites LLC to Reymond Hernandez

$240,000; 2530 Amy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sway 2014-1 Borrower LLC to Carlos Mora Garduno

$207,000; 4011 Marble Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by D & J Bell Trust to Navee Rae Lynn

$200,000; 1773 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Olatokunbo Shobande

$186,000; 1142 Lafayette St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Veo A Branch

$181,000; 761 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Mario Bent to Kent Moen

$169,500; 522 S Smith Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Linda Treadway to Leslie T Montejano-banuelos

$167,000; 811 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by CFM Properties LLC to FFBT LLC

$167,000; 1683 Ravine Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by CFM Properties LLC to FFBT LLC

$158,000; 365 Jefferson St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Antonio Gonzalez Vazquez to Erasmo Ojeda

$156,000; 1402 S Glen Cir Unit A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Valencia Victoria Johnson

$145,000; 636 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Maria G Saenz to Jose R Quinones

$124,000; 1985 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Katie Krecun to Emily Diane Curry

$103,500; 1054 Gilmore St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by David De La Cruz to Salvador Vargas Villa

Batavia

$357,000; 1547 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Minu Kasireddy

$333,000; 1515 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Balakishan Belde

$320,000; 532 S Van Buren St., Batavia; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Boleslaw Masiak Trust to William Bradley Werner

$300,000; 18 S Harrison St., Batavia; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Jeremy Ferg to Jennifer L Ryan

Big Rock

$70,000; 47W518 Route 30, Big Rock; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Shrader Property LLC

Carpentersville

$265,000; 134 Birch St., Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Orlando Hernandez to Orbelin Martinez

$263,000; 8026 Sierra Woods Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Gloria Ferraresi to Paul Lukawski

$210,000; 7126 Westwood Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by James W Strickland to Luz A Peralta

$180,000; 30 Birch St., Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Josefina Limon to Luis M Sanchez Zuniga

East Dundee

$245,000; 431 Dunridge Court, East Dundee; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Irena Kairiene to Ryan John Bowman

Elburn

$540,000; 1414 Seaton St., Elburn; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Sara Smith to James William Trent IV

$406,500; 43W540 Tall Oaks Trail, Elburn; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Casey Clark to Jeffrey K Mock

$201,000; 310 Conley Drive, Elburn; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kenneth J Collins to Daniel Collins

Elgin

$593,500; 3553 S Riding Ridge, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Toll IL LP to Debra Cabell

$592,000; 105 Gloria Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Berkshire Sunderland Propertie to Manbir S Boparai

$550,500; 3549 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Toll IL LP to Michael C Malone

$550,000; 168 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Baburao C Kandula

$530,000; 3799 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Anil Kumar Mogilisetty

$517,500; 162 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jamie Ratio

$475,000; 167 Hibisscus Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jay Charles Kellner

$467,000; 3600 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Edward Joseph Schmidt

$431,000; 3023 Settlers Parkway, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Donald A Daley II to Yogeshkumar Somabhai Patel

$405,000; 2100 Clearwater Way, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Jorge Ambris to Shantkumar Daniel

$366,000; 3611 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by NVR Inc to Salvador Suarez Jr

$350,000; 2650 Kettlehook Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Eddie Ramos to Gustavo Pallares Salgado

$340,000; 1640 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Karen M Demay to Ignacio Gutierrez Rodriguez

$279,000; 270 Cassidy Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Ron Twobulls to Antonio Cornejopina

$270,000; 1135 Meadow Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Patricia L Tanner Trust to Lakendra L Lewis

$245,000; 2545 Emily Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Xiaobin Wei to Sylvia Griffin

$230,000; 2292 Dorchester Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Del T Tiritilli to Bradley Thomas Cramer

$225,000; 464 S Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Christine E Peugh to Rafael G Sandoval

$220,000; 650 Lancaster Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Dulce M Contreras to Kyle Lewis

$220,000; 2294 Dorchester Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Fred W Ludwig Jr to Anthony Harms

$200,000; 180 Mulford Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Jose Lois Montoya Salgado to Antonio David Villarreal

$185,000; 678 Shady Oaks Ct Unit 12, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Carlos J Marin to Monictobyjoy LLC

$163,000; 1001 Radclyffe Ct Unit B, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Nancy L O Hara to Mary Kopeny

$155,500; 2350 South St Unit E, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Saul Acevedo to Tawakkul Business Solutions LLC

$150,000; 755 Parkway Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by James Keating to Carlos Aguirre

$130,000; 8 Walker Place, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Rosa Y Pasillas to Luis Gaspar Garcia Medina

$70,000; 444 Villa St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Maria Carrizales to Rose L Velazquez

Geneva

$699,000; 222 Logan Ave., Geneva; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sarah Mejia to Todd Weimer

$500,000; 0N385 King Drive, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Tri-city Land Management Co LLC to Michael K Duffy

$350,000; 100 N River Ln Unit 401, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Simbaline Development LLC to Brendan Maguire

$290,000; 707 Richards St., Geneva; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Alexandra Heintz to Kevin Winkle

Gilberts

$325,500; 288 Aspen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Bradley Martz to Joshua L Menendez

$250,000; 126 Jackson St., Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kayla Moore to Danuta Pagnamenta

Hampshire

$483,000; 1164 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Federico Velazquez

$420,000; 1249 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Aprim Khairo

$381,500; 649 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by NVR Inc to Javier Hernandez

$255,000; 310 Washington Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Manuel Morales Jr to Thomas Nicholas Pizzo

$190,000; 726 Centennial Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Property Partners Of Fox Valley

Huntley

$299,000; 12732 Eagle Ridge Lane, Huntley; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by David A Richards to Mary E Johnson

Maple Park

$210,000; 111 Pleasant St., Maple Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by William Morgan to Dylan Rosenwinkel

North Aurora

$487,500; 1012 Homerton Blvd., North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Ellen R Byrne

$306,000; 222 Magnolia Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Richard B Vento to Leticia Valles

$294,500; 509 Birchwood Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Timothy S Riley to Carlos A Bolmey

$263,000; 218 Anna St., North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Peter J Dorger to Cristian M Barillas

Pingree Grove

$425,000; 1582 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Christian A Quintanilla

$370,000; 1606 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Daniel Ocampo Landa

$354,000; 790 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by NVR Inc to Phillip Kuk

$240,000; 1740 Spinnaker St., Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Daniel J Delvecchio to Taylor George

Port Barrington

$315,000; 315 Garrison Circle, Port Barrington; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Jane M Daus to Dirk Doretti

South Elgin

$345,000; 1060 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Fahad T Zuberi

$340,000; 1083 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Taryn Jeanne Jones

$320,000; 1058 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Dinesh Kumar Subramanian

$306,000; 1054 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mohammed Omar Jahangir

$183,000; 516 Lowell Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Alsheanda Stovall

St. Charles

$727,500; 36W200 Silver Glen Court, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Joy Marie W Davern Trust to Robert Villanueva

$670,000; 5N002 Dover Hill Road, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Branislav Filipovic to Grigorii Cercel

$645,000; 6N067 Woodview Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Bertram J Hoddinott Jr Trust to Martin S Taylor

$530,000; 249 Kennedy Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Courtney E Crocus to Adam J Gill

$247,500; 255 S 18th St., St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by James M Vial to Eugenio Ramirez-castellanos

$133,000; 3540 Stern Ave Unit 110, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Brian Carani to Favilla Family Investments II

Sugar Grove

$446,500; 1244 Jones Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by NVR Inc to Matthew R Crisman

$388,000; 268 Chatsworth Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Curtis G Berland to Patrick J Pokrovac

$385,000; 1006 Pembridge Place, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Peter P Castillejos to Patrick F Gallagher

West Dundee

$271,000; 220 S 6th St., West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Tricia R Zachry to Christopher D Lash

$235,000; 612 S 2nd St., West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Larry Neal Colwell to Chantal Rodriguez Lopez

$229,000; 89 Fox Ave., West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Laura Alarcon to Nicole Rhiannon McIntyre

$177,000; 306 Washington St., West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Michael J Bourbon to Jerald Jaskowiak

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.