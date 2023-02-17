Hanover Park police issue arrest warrant for man suspected of killing wife

Hanover Park police on Friday identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant on a charge of first-degree murder in Monday morning's shooting of 41-year-old resident Clarice P. Taylor.

The warrant was issued for the victim's husband, 43-year-old William N. Taylor, formerly of Hanover Park.

Though the crime appears to be isolated, police said, the suspect is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone coming into contact with William Taylor should call 911 immediately, Hanover Park police advised.

The police department received a call of shots fired and a person down at 8:32 a.m. Monday, sending officers to a residential area on the 1300 block of Court P. There they found Clarice Taylor unresponsive, and she subsequently was pronounced dead.

Out of caution, schools in the area were placed into secured building status as the on-scene investigation was conducted.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team Task Force has been assisting Hanover Park police with the ongoing investigation that led to the suspect's identification.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.