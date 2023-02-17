East Dundee trustees to vote on Elgin Mall proposal

Elgin Mall owners Monday will find out if they are moving to East Dundee.

Village trustees are expected to vote Monday on a zoning change and special-use permit that would allow the mall to turn a vacant Dominick's store into its new home. The mall, currently located at 308 S. McLean Blvd. in Elgin, needs a new home before its lease expires this spring, mall owners said.

The mall would feature 87 vendors in the former grocery store at 535 Dundee Avenue.

The East Dundee village board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the second-floor meeting room at the East Dundee Police Department, 115 E. Third St.