DuPage County property transfers for to Jan. 3-17, 2023

Addison

$479,000; 757 W Creekside Drive, Addison; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Meritus Homes Inc to Frank Pumo

$443,500; 218 N Auburn Hills Lane, Addison; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Nicholas James Digiuro

$320,000; 200 N Pioneer Drive, Addison; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mark J Auriemme to Mauricio Zapien Gomez

$310,000; 408 S Villa Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Roy V Hurtado to Ilias Anagnostakos

$305,000; 860 N Lombard Road, Addison; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Klimt Trust to Mahmood Akif

$295,000; 461 S Ardmore Terrace, Addison; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Patricia A Shure to Julian Mccullum

$240,000; 1299 W Lake St Unit 204, Addison; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kiki Stamatiou Whitehead to Lin Liu

$125,000; 942 N Rohlwing Rd Unit G-E, Addison; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Cynthia Wessels to Fernando Mayo Santiago

$75,000; 1831 W Armitage Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Farhan Khalique to Syed Siraj Ui Hasan

Aurora

$425,000; 1795 Goldengate Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Dublan Trust to Samanthony Santiago

$400,000; 2600 Doncaster Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ho Fung Lee to Samuel Ravikumar Thangamuthu

$361,500; 856 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Bhaskar Devgon

$330,000; 973 Wellington Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Bruce A Maliska to Demond Sawyer

$325,000; 2885 Evergreen Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Rudolf Engel to Teresa Norek

$323,000; 1475 Moss Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by La Loma Properties LLC to Adegbite Adegboye Tella

$290,000; 1808 Westridge Place, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Robert E Hunt to Michael Pavon

$287,000; 1270 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Carol Hambright to Felipe Mendoza

$277,000; 1040 Emerald Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Antonio Vargas to Sana Syed

$265,000; 2251 Gettysburg Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Tina M Tiner to Maxwell C Mastrisciano

$258,500; 1348 Park Mnr, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Spartan House Holdings LLC to Matthew Johnson

$252,000; 337 Marion Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Manuel S Ramirez to Salvador Hernandez Jr

$250,000; 457 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Galaxy Sites LLC to Reymond Hernandez

$240,000; 2530 Amy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sway 2014-1 Borrower LLC to Carlos Mora Garduno

$207,000; 4011 Marble Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by D & J Bell Trust to Navee Rae Lynn

$200,000; 1773 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Olatokunbo Shobande

$186,000; 1142 Lafayette St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Veo A Branch

$181,000; 761 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Mario Bent to Kent Moen

$169,500; 522 S Smith Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Linda Treadway to Leslie T Montejano-banuelos

$167,000; 811 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by CFM Properties LLC to FFBT LLC

$167,000; 1683 Ravine Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by CFM Properties LLC to FFBT LLC

$158,000; 365 Jefferson St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Antonio Gonzalez Vazquez to Erasmo Ojeda

$156,000; 1402 S Glen Cir Unit A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Valencia Victoria Johnson

$145,000; 636 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Maria G Saenz to Jose R Quinones

$124,000; 1985 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Katie Krecun to Emily Diane Curry

$103,500; 1054 Gilmore St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by David De La Cruz to Salvador Vargas Villa

Bloomingdale

$185,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 502, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ryan Trust to Varun Sharma

$165,500; 205 Emerson Ct Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Roger R Coon to Brian Mclean

Burr Ridge

$395,000; 10S427 Carrington Circle, Burr Ridge; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Nikhil Sehgal to Sachin Sachdev

Carol Stream

$635,000; 1N115 Partridge Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Peter S Miska to Alistar Baptist Xavier Saldanha

$350,000; 1087 Pheasant Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Gjertsen Trust to Kirtikumar M Desai

$290,000; 1086 Ridgefield Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Gammans Trust to Dariusz Tkacz

$238,000; 1190 Scott Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Makayan Trust to Elizabeth Ramos

$80,000; 491 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 301-A, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Elizabeth A Gray to John Nelson

Darien

$440,000; 6909 Sierra Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Halil I Avci to Joseph R Hall

$315,000; 967 Ripple Ridge Cove, Darien; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Arminas Rajuncas to Tasha Kravec

$272,000; 709 79th St Unit 303, Darien; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sandra R Hlustik to Marcia Brooke Wilson

$250,000; 7929 Knottingham Cir Unit C, Darien; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Erica Buss to Barbara Backman

Downers Grove

$665,000; 5525 Lee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Scott Minton to Steven Jordan Jr

$620,000; 5732 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Christopher L Dunn to John P Rohrich

$611,000; 832 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Stefan M Wild to Guy Swanson

$495,000; 7221 Powell St., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Whited Trust to Christopher James Chakonas

$475,000; 4541 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Charles N Ramis to Kristi Mills Johnson

$442,000; 10S261 Suffield Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Richard J Haury to Abin Chacko Kuriakose

$435,000; 7216 Powell St., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kluge Trust to Kyle Sean Coots

$350,000; 1150 Mistwood Ln Unit A, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Diana Stadtler

$280,000; 1748 Prentiss Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Norma Sabine to Peng Sun

$165,000; 8025 Woodglen Ln Unit 302, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Piewa Sr Trust to Delores Onate

$130,500; 5117 Blodgett Ave Unit 209, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by James A Danielson to Greg Barbre

$103,000; 5400 Walnut Ave Unit 209, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Nola Thompson to James Theodore Dellis

Elmhurst

$720,000; 1010 S Swain Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Arthur Henry Self III to Ryan Klachko

$420,000; 361 E North End Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Leslie R White to Lester M Alexander

$340,000; 447 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Schamberger Trust to Sydney Dunbrack

$327,500; 213 Melrose Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Darrell Line to Daniel Lukas

$195,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 405N, Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Tracy Ann Marsh to Mary Ellen Weideman

$169,500; 483 N Larch Ave Unit 105W, Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Dennis Robert Kaizer to Ornela Nuhaj

Glen Ellyn

$546,000; 717 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Viva Homes LLC

$428,000; 251 N Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Judith G Moore to Maria Gavryuk

$381,000; 54 Tanglewood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Richard E Earley to Elizabeth J Atchison

$205,000; 2N215 Pleasant Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Elaine Marie Palamidis to Your Home Solutions Usa LLC

Glendale Heights

$320,000; 68 Siems Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Monika Bogun Dzioban to Joseph Henry Kelley

$303,500; 314 Blue Spruce Ln Unit 314, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Jaime Gutierrez Jr to Kimberly T Vombrack

$275,000; 700 Nolan Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kathy Goerdt to Veronica Carrera Diaz

$273,000; 1402 Club Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kirk Wood to Mohammed Abdul Haleem

$225,000; 1512 Club Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Faizan Seedat to Sidrah Khan

$160,000; 260 Shorewood Dr Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Kazimierz M Wisniowski to Bohdan Tyszka

$145,000; 205 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 201, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Pankajkumar Patel to Mariya Hnatyuk

$137,000; 171 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 101, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Cuong M Vu to Ravi Patel

$135,500; 238 Shorewood Dr Unit GB, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Felipe Rivera to Afzal U Syed

$120,000; 743 E Fullerton Ave Unit 105, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Syed F Razvi to Manzoor Qazi

Itasca

$400,000; 323 N Walnut St., Itasca; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Brigid P Peters to Joshua I Rivera

$170,000; 424 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Catherine Horcher to JVL Properties LLC

$150,000; 650 E Devon Ave Unit 133, Itasca; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gap Soo Jang to Vicente Martinez Ruiz

Lisle

$357,500; 4533 Ivanhoe Ave., Lisle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kimberly Ann Reilly to Joseph Szczech

$355,000; 5805 Iris Lane, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ahern Real Estate Trust to Oswaldo Lopez

$255,000; 1301 Maple Ave., Lisle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Carmont LLC to Gilberto Nunez Mendoza

$218,000; 2257 Christian Ln Unit 2D, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Kimberly A Wilber Mader

$160,000; 5539 E Lake Dr Unit F, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mary Kennedy to Vaida Zarskyte

Lombard

$675,000; 750 Norton St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Christine L Smith to Jose L Rivera

$442,500; 25 W Taylor Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by John Bockmier to Yesenia Quintana

$423,000; 21 W Willow St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by King Properties LLC to Michael Fitzpatrick

$397,000; 1453 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Aakash Shah to Manar Sharif

$385,000; 109 E Prairie Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Stephen H Farmer to Katherine P Turnbull

$315,000; 114 W Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Thomas M Cholewa to Kyle Harrington

$279,000; 917 E Maple St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Antonio Porrello to Maritza Miranda

$275,000; 123 N West Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Corinne N Cozort to Glenn Moran

$170,000; 2201 S Stewart Ave Unit 5G, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Fahsal Ali to Rosemary York

$161,500; 1321 S Finley Rd Unit 309, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Ryan D Brown to Susan Marie Mahr

$150,000; 2211 S Highland Ave Unit 4-C, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Danna M Weisinger to Hamida Kalota

$147,500; 33 N Main St Unit 7L, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Mousel Trust to James A Raflores

Medinah

$146,500; 152 Linden Ave., Medinah; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Marek Solek to Joseph Christopoulos

Naperville

$740,500; 2328 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Christina G Ross

$729,000; 1219 Wrenson Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rachel Alexander

$715,868; 2535 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Manoj Kumar Immadi

$680,000; 3829 Gladstone Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Shanthi Solai to Daniel Witzigreuter

$642,676; 2531 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William Schwartz

$615,000; 3107 Brossman St., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Kevin Deutsch to Christopher Paul Aumilleve

$580,000; 3608 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Sliva Trust to Aloysius Oneill III

$539,000; 113 E 12th Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Paul Stein to Carolina Gomez

$515,000; 1009 Bankfield Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Whitesel Trust to Dimitri Mata

$465,000; 212 Briarheath Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Daniel G Kelps to Nicholas Perry

$450,000; 3408 Parliament Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Manuru Panduranga Prabhu to Joshua Recinos

$425,000; 1713 Harris Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Hughes Trust to Khalil Massad

$405,000; 905 Muirhead Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Minkanic Trust to Uguudei Mijigsengee

$405,000; 2817 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Venugopal Basapuram to Bradley P Walworth

$400,000; 4119 Callery Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Holger Mueller to Bhavik B Patel

$349,000; 3281 Cool Springs Ct Unit 3281, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Andrei Slutu to Adil Akram

$349,000; 1334 Duquesne Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Judith Ann Boustead to Miaogi Chu

$340,000; 1216 Calico Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Carlos D Claros to Babar Siddiqui

$330,000; 422 Carriage Hill Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Terry L Gaca to Olena Sokolova

$320,000; 18 Pinnacle Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Lehman Trust to Djk Custom Homes Inc

$310,000; 2508 Pine Cone Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Amrendra Kumar to Pragnabenor Soni

$267,000; 1994 Town Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by James R Ochs to Raheel M Khan

$235,000; 644 Beaver Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Nadia A Behna to Bhanu Chander Keerthi

$190,000; 451 Valley Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Shawn Woods to Braden Klaisle

$180,000; 1233 Chalet Rd Unit 100, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Seth Mckinley to Frank M Termini

$170,000; 1121 W Ogden Ave Unit 252, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Lynne E Gehrke to Rohit Baby John

$150,000; 5S100 Pebblewood Ln Unit E-11, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Osbaldo Mercado to Marina Sanchez

$127,000; 1056 N Mill St Unit 3 208, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Monica Jinks to Tracy Simms

Oak Brook

$600,000; 2 Oak Court, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to King Ya Moy

$150,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 3K, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Christopher Cozzi to Lidia Toscano

$72,500; 901 Merry Lane, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by F6 Land Co LLC to Constance A Flanagan

Oakbrook Terrace

$190,000; 1S376 Summit Ave Unit 6F, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Lacina Trust to Key Billing LLC

Roselle

$600,000; 520 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gpatrick Homes LLC to Aniket Patel

$400,000; 415 Locust Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Schiavon Trust to Magdalena Tarchala

$299,000; 797 Overland Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Katarzyna Kochanek to Steven Samuel Caruso

$266,000; 545 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Alan R Priebe to Annapurna Properties LLC

$252,500; 733 Sunrise Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Reba C Hamilton to Scott S Mika

$222,500; 25 E Thorndale Ave., Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by James W Pugh to Cynthia M Garcia

$220,000; 420 Dover Drive, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Kristyn L Wilburn to Amir Ahmed

Villa Park

$450,000; 411 S Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Shayne R Prosser to Jason Usher

$330,000; 203 S Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gary Schiefer to Anthony M Binkis

$317,500; 28 E Vermont St., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Christopher E Helton to Bradley A Dymurski

$235,000; 1S162 Radford Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Michelle Pesek to Fatima Amrani

Warrenville

$385,000; 28W711 Wagner Court, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Berger Trust to Travis V A Edwards

$252,500; 30W211 Cynthia Court, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Brittany B Nelson to Adam D Thacker

West Chicago

$350,000; 29W137 Lester St., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Brian K Franz to Ronald Wade Farris Jr

$300,000; 27W681 Holly Court, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Debra A Rasper to Francisco Alpizar

$290,000; 1119 Lillian Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Patricia R Danner to Imron Hussain

$285,000; 992 Pearl Road, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mario A Ruffolo to Leticia Garcia Gonzalez

$245,000; 330 Conde St., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Virginia Leon to Juan Valdivia Domingez

$124,000; 920 N Neltnor Blvd., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Millrock Investment Fund I LLC to Neal B Dutterer

$62,000; 3N730 Kaelin Road, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Dale A Paney to Dale A Paney

Westmont

$420,000; 648 Independence Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Robert G Ashcraft to Scott Filarski

$187,500; 102 W Naperville Road, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Spartan Exchange LLC to Trifecta Home Designs LLC

Wheaton

$530,000; 1982 Sherwood Place, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gerlesits Trust to Courtney Schumacher

$505,000; 502 N Blanchard St., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Chicago Rooftop LLC to Paulius A Siliunas

$382,500; 512 Parkway Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Donald C Conrad to Bennett J Feyerer

$370,000; 1218 Greenwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Grant Trust to Benjamin Zielinski

$300,000; 223 S Pierce Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Tyler Resch to David Frame

$247,000; 1135 Mount Vernon Ct Unit E, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Visk Progess Inc to James Christopher Bryja

$185,000; 2091 Creekside Dr Unit 2 2, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Maxwell N Vinik to Dianna Bovino

$121,000; 1220 S Lorraine Rd Unit 2A, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mary C Horton to Alfredi Abdulaj

Willowbrook

$545,000; 441 Creekside Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Canning Trust to Catherine Mcgowan

$290,000; 9S758 Clarendon Hills Road, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Fred Barela to Viktor Minevski

$215,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 307, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Ronald A Uhlen to Joanne L Carlson

$155,000; 9S180 Lake Dr Unit 101, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Just Fix It Inc to Sladjana Saric

Winfield

$631,500; 1S123 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to George Mueller

$429,000; 0N550 Winfield Scott Drive, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Randall Turzinski to Jonathan Zachary Hillmann

$365,000; 0S758 Forest St., Winfield; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Christopher Kouros to Steven R Forrest

Wood Dale

$370,000; 520 Royal Oaks Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Gregory S Iavarone to Joan Theresa Roundtree

$370,000; 140 E Potter St., Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Michael Manor to Frederick J Kemlage

Woodridge

$700,000; 2564 Waterbury Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by United Rentals LLC to Adaveni Real Estates LLC

$315,000; 8119 Leawood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by David E Schmidt to James A Hofmann

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.