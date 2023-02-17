DuPage County property transfers for to Jan. 3-17, 2023
Addison
$479,000; 757 W Creekside Drive, Addison; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Meritus Homes Inc to Frank Pumo
$443,500; 218 N Auburn Hills Lane, Addison; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Nicholas James Digiuro
$320,000; 200 N Pioneer Drive, Addison; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mark J Auriemme to Mauricio Zapien Gomez
$310,000; 408 S Villa Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Roy V Hurtado to Ilias Anagnostakos
$305,000; 860 N Lombard Road, Addison; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Klimt Trust to Mahmood Akif
$295,000; 461 S Ardmore Terrace, Addison; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Patricia A Shure to Julian Mccullum
$240,000; 1299 W Lake St Unit 204, Addison; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kiki Stamatiou Whitehead to Lin Liu
$125,000; 942 N Rohlwing Rd Unit G-E, Addison; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Cynthia Wessels to Fernando Mayo Santiago
$75,000; 1831 W Armitage Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Farhan Khalique to Syed Siraj Ui Hasan
Aurora
$425,000; 1795 Goldengate Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Dublan Trust to Samanthony Santiago
$400,000; 2600 Doncaster Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ho Fung Lee to Samuel Ravikumar Thangamuthu
$361,500; 856 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Bhaskar Devgon
$330,000; 973 Wellington Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Bruce A Maliska to Demond Sawyer
$325,000; 2885 Evergreen Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Rudolf Engel to Teresa Norek
$323,000; 1475 Moss Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by La Loma Properties LLC to Adegbite Adegboye Tella
$290,000; 1808 Westridge Place, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Robert E Hunt to Michael Pavon
$287,000; 1270 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Carol Hambright to Felipe Mendoza
$277,000; 1040 Emerald Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Antonio Vargas to Sana Syed
$265,000; 2251 Gettysburg Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Tina M Tiner to Maxwell C Mastrisciano
$258,500; 1348 Park Mnr, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Spartan House Holdings LLC to Matthew Johnson
$252,000; 337 Marion Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Manuel S Ramirez to Salvador Hernandez Jr
$250,000; 457 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Galaxy Sites LLC to Reymond Hernandez
$240,000; 2530 Amy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sway 2014-1 Borrower LLC to Carlos Mora Garduno
$207,000; 4011 Marble Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by D & J Bell Trust to Navee Rae Lynn
$200,000; 1773 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Olatokunbo Shobande
$186,000; 1142 Lafayette St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Veo A Branch
$181,000; 761 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Mario Bent to Kent Moen
$169,500; 522 S Smith Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Linda Treadway to Leslie T Montejano-banuelos
$167,000; 811 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by CFM Properties LLC to FFBT LLC
$167,000; 1683 Ravine Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by CFM Properties LLC to FFBT LLC
$158,000; 365 Jefferson St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Antonio Gonzalez Vazquez to Erasmo Ojeda
$156,000; 1402 S Glen Cir Unit A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Valencia Victoria Johnson
$145,000; 636 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Maria G Saenz to Jose R Quinones
$124,000; 1985 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Katie Krecun to Emily Diane Curry
$103,500; 1054 Gilmore St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by David De La Cruz to Salvador Vargas Villa
Bloomingdale
$185,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 502, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ryan Trust to Varun Sharma
$165,500; 205 Emerson Ct Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Roger R Coon to Brian Mclean
Burr Ridge
$395,000; 10S427 Carrington Circle, Burr Ridge; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Nikhil Sehgal to Sachin Sachdev
Carol Stream
$635,000; 1N115 Partridge Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Peter S Miska to Alistar Baptist Xavier Saldanha
$350,000; 1087 Pheasant Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Gjertsen Trust to Kirtikumar M Desai
$290,000; 1086 Ridgefield Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Gammans Trust to Dariusz Tkacz
$238,000; 1190 Scott Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Makayan Trust to Elizabeth Ramos
$80,000; 491 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 301-A, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Elizabeth A Gray to John Nelson
Darien
$440,000; 6909 Sierra Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Halil I Avci to Joseph R Hall
$315,000; 967 Ripple Ridge Cove, Darien; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Arminas Rajuncas to Tasha Kravec
$272,000; 709 79th St Unit 303, Darien; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sandra R Hlustik to Marcia Brooke Wilson
$250,000; 7929 Knottingham Cir Unit C, Darien; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Erica Buss to Barbara Backman
Downers Grove
$665,000; 5525 Lee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Scott Minton to Steven Jordan Jr
$620,000; 5732 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Christopher L Dunn to John P Rohrich
$611,000; 832 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Stefan M Wild to Guy Swanson
$495,000; 7221 Powell St., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Whited Trust to Christopher James Chakonas
$475,000; 4541 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Charles N Ramis to Kristi Mills Johnson
$442,000; 10S261 Suffield Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Richard J Haury to Abin Chacko Kuriakose
$435,000; 7216 Powell St., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kluge Trust to Kyle Sean Coots
$350,000; 1150 Mistwood Ln Unit A, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Diana Stadtler
$280,000; 1748 Prentiss Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Norma Sabine to Peng Sun
$165,000; 8025 Woodglen Ln Unit 302, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Piewa Sr Trust to Delores Onate
$130,500; 5117 Blodgett Ave Unit 209, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by James A Danielson to Greg Barbre
$103,000; 5400 Walnut Ave Unit 209, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Nola Thompson to James Theodore Dellis
Elmhurst
$720,000; 1010 S Swain Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Arthur Henry Self III to Ryan Klachko
$420,000; 361 E North End Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Leslie R White to Lester M Alexander
$340,000; 447 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Schamberger Trust to Sydney Dunbrack
$327,500; 213 Melrose Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Darrell Line to Daniel Lukas
$195,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 405N, Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Tracy Ann Marsh to Mary Ellen Weideman
$169,500; 483 N Larch Ave Unit 105W, Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Dennis Robert Kaizer to Ornela Nuhaj
Glen Ellyn
$546,000; 717 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Viva Homes LLC
$428,000; 251 N Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Judith G Moore to Maria Gavryuk
$381,000; 54 Tanglewood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Richard E Earley to Elizabeth J Atchison
$205,000; 2N215 Pleasant Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Elaine Marie Palamidis to Your Home Solutions Usa LLC
Glendale Heights
$320,000; 68 Siems Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Monika Bogun Dzioban to Joseph Henry Kelley
$303,500; 314 Blue Spruce Ln Unit 314, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Jaime Gutierrez Jr to Kimberly T Vombrack
$275,000; 700 Nolan Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kathy Goerdt to Veronica Carrera Diaz
$273,000; 1402 Club Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kirk Wood to Mohammed Abdul Haleem
$225,000; 1512 Club Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Faizan Seedat to Sidrah Khan
$160,000; 260 Shorewood Dr Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Kazimierz M Wisniowski to Bohdan Tyszka
$145,000; 205 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 201, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Pankajkumar Patel to Mariya Hnatyuk
$137,000; 171 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 101, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Cuong M Vu to Ravi Patel
$135,500; 238 Shorewood Dr Unit GB, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Felipe Rivera to Afzal U Syed
$120,000; 743 E Fullerton Ave Unit 105, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Syed F Razvi to Manzoor Qazi
Itasca
$400,000; 323 N Walnut St., Itasca; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Brigid P Peters to Joshua I Rivera
$170,000; 424 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Catherine Horcher to JVL Properties LLC
$150,000; 650 E Devon Ave Unit 133, Itasca; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gap Soo Jang to Vicente Martinez Ruiz
Lisle
$357,500; 4533 Ivanhoe Ave., Lisle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kimberly Ann Reilly to Joseph Szczech
$355,000; 5805 Iris Lane, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ahern Real Estate Trust to Oswaldo Lopez
$255,000; 1301 Maple Ave., Lisle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Carmont LLC to Gilberto Nunez Mendoza
$218,000; 2257 Christian Ln Unit 2D, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Kimberly A Wilber Mader
$160,000; 5539 E Lake Dr Unit F, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mary Kennedy to Vaida Zarskyte
Lombard
$675,000; 750 Norton St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Christine L Smith to Jose L Rivera
$442,500; 25 W Taylor Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by John Bockmier to Yesenia Quintana
$423,000; 21 W Willow St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by King Properties LLC to Michael Fitzpatrick
$397,000; 1453 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Aakash Shah to Manar Sharif
$385,000; 109 E Prairie Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Stephen H Farmer to Katherine P Turnbull
$315,000; 114 W Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Thomas M Cholewa to Kyle Harrington
$279,000; 917 E Maple St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Antonio Porrello to Maritza Miranda
$275,000; 123 N West Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Corinne N Cozort to Glenn Moran
$170,000; 2201 S Stewart Ave Unit 5G, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Fahsal Ali to Rosemary York
$161,500; 1321 S Finley Rd Unit 309, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Ryan D Brown to Susan Marie Mahr
$150,000; 2211 S Highland Ave Unit 4-C, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Danna M Weisinger to Hamida Kalota
$147,500; 33 N Main St Unit 7L, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Mousel Trust to James A Raflores
Medinah
$146,500; 152 Linden Ave., Medinah; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Marek Solek to Joseph Christopoulos
Naperville
$740,500; 2328 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Christina G Ross
$729,000; 1219 Wrenson Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rachel Alexander
$715,868; 2535 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Manoj Kumar Immadi
$680,000; 3829 Gladstone Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Shanthi Solai to Daniel Witzigreuter
$642,676; 2531 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William Schwartz
$615,000; 3107 Brossman St., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Kevin Deutsch to Christopher Paul Aumilleve
$580,000; 3608 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Sliva Trust to Aloysius Oneill III
$539,000; 113 E 12th Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Paul Stein to Carolina Gomez
$515,000; 1009 Bankfield Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Whitesel Trust to Dimitri Mata
$465,000; 212 Briarheath Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Daniel G Kelps to Nicholas Perry
$450,000; 3408 Parliament Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Manuru Panduranga Prabhu to Joshua Recinos
$425,000; 1713 Harris Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Hughes Trust to Khalil Massad
$405,000; 905 Muirhead Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Minkanic Trust to Uguudei Mijigsengee
$405,000; 2817 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Venugopal Basapuram to Bradley P Walworth
$400,000; 4119 Callery Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Holger Mueller to Bhavik B Patel
$349,000; 3281 Cool Springs Ct Unit 3281, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Andrei Slutu to Adil Akram
$349,000; 1334 Duquesne Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Judith Ann Boustead to Miaogi Chu
$340,000; 1216 Calico Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Carlos D Claros to Babar Siddiqui
$330,000; 422 Carriage Hill Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Terry L Gaca to Olena Sokolova
$320,000; 18 Pinnacle Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Lehman Trust to Djk Custom Homes Inc
$310,000; 2508 Pine Cone Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Amrendra Kumar to Pragnabenor Soni
$267,000; 1994 Town Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by James R Ochs to Raheel M Khan
$235,000; 644 Beaver Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Nadia A Behna to Bhanu Chander Keerthi
$190,000; 451 Valley Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Shawn Woods to Braden Klaisle
$180,000; 1233 Chalet Rd Unit 100, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Seth Mckinley to Frank M Termini
$170,000; 1121 W Ogden Ave Unit 252, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Lynne E Gehrke to Rohit Baby John
$150,000; 5S100 Pebblewood Ln Unit E-11, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Osbaldo Mercado to Marina Sanchez
$127,000; 1056 N Mill St Unit 3 208, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Monica Jinks to Tracy Simms
Oak Brook
$600,000; 2 Oak Court, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to King Ya Moy
$150,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 3K, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Christopher Cozzi to Lidia Toscano
$72,500; 901 Merry Lane, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by F6 Land Co LLC to Constance A Flanagan
Oakbrook Terrace
$190,000; 1S376 Summit Ave Unit 6F, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Lacina Trust to Key Billing LLC
Roselle
$600,000; 520 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gpatrick Homes LLC to Aniket Patel
$400,000; 415 Locust Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Schiavon Trust to Magdalena Tarchala
$299,000; 797 Overland Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Katarzyna Kochanek to Steven Samuel Caruso
$266,000; 545 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Alan R Priebe to Annapurna Properties LLC
$252,500; 733 Sunrise Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Reba C Hamilton to Scott S Mika
$222,500; 25 E Thorndale Ave., Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by James W Pugh to Cynthia M Garcia
$220,000; 420 Dover Drive, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Kristyn L Wilburn to Amir Ahmed
Villa Park
$450,000; 411 S Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Shayne R Prosser to Jason Usher
$330,000; 203 S Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gary Schiefer to Anthony M Binkis
$317,500; 28 E Vermont St., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Christopher E Helton to Bradley A Dymurski
$235,000; 1S162 Radford Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Michelle Pesek to Fatima Amrani
Warrenville
$385,000; 28W711 Wagner Court, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Berger Trust to Travis V A Edwards
$252,500; 30W211 Cynthia Court, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Brittany B Nelson to Adam D Thacker
West Chicago
$350,000; 29W137 Lester St., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Brian K Franz to Ronald Wade Farris Jr
$300,000; 27W681 Holly Court, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Debra A Rasper to Francisco Alpizar
$290,000; 1119 Lillian Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Patricia R Danner to Imron Hussain
$285,000; 992 Pearl Road, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mario A Ruffolo to Leticia Garcia Gonzalez
$245,000; 330 Conde St., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Virginia Leon to Juan Valdivia Domingez
$124,000; 920 N Neltnor Blvd., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Millrock Investment Fund I LLC to Neal B Dutterer
$62,000; 3N730 Kaelin Road, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Dale A Paney to Dale A Paney
Westmont
$420,000; 648 Independence Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Robert G Ashcraft to Scott Filarski
$187,500; 102 W Naperville Road, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Spartan Exchange LLC to Trifecta Home Designs LLC
Wheaton
$530,000; 1982 Sherwood Place, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gerlesits Trust to Courtney Schumacher
$505,000; 502 N Blanchard St., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Chicago Rooftop LLC to Paulius A Siliunas
$382,500; 512 Parkway Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Donald C Conrad to Bennett J Feyerer
$370,000; 1218 Greenwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Grant Trust to Benjamin Zielinski
$300,000; 223 S Pierce Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Tyler Resch to David Frame
$247,000; 1135 Mount Vernon Ct Unit E, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Visk Progess Inc to James Christopher Bryja
$185,000; 2091 Creekside Dr Unit 2 2, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Maxwell N Vinik to Dianna Bovino
$121,000; 1220 S Lorraine Rd Unit 2A, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Mary C Horton to Alfredi Abdulaj
Willowbrook
$545,000; 441 Creekside Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Canning Trust to Catherine Mcgowan
$290,000; 9S758 Clarendon Hills Road, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Fred Barela to Viktor Minevski
$215,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 307, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Ronald A Uhlen to Joanne L Carlson
$155,000; 9S180 Lake Dr Unit 101, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Just Fix It Inc to Sladjana Saric
Winfield
$631,500; 1S123 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to George Mueller
$429,000; 0N550 Winfield Scott Drive, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Randall Turzinski to Jonathan Zachary Hillmann
$365,000; 0S758 Forest St., Winfield; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Christopher Kouros to Steven R Forrest
Wood Dale
$370,000; 520 Royal Oaks Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Gregory S Iavarone to Joan Theresa Roundtree
$370,000; 140 E Potter St., Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Michael Manor to Frederick J Kemlage
Woodridge
$700,000; 2564 Waterbury Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by United Rentals LLC to Adaveni Real Estates LLC
$315,000; 8119 Leawood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by David E Schmidt to James A Hofmann
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.