Des Plaines officials expected to approve $15.6 million contract for police station expansion

The Des Plaines municipal complex on Miner Street. The 51-year-old police station, on the left of city hall, is in for an overhaul. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Des Plaines officials are expected to approve a $15.6 million contract for a long-awaited police station expansion and renovation, shown here in an architect's illustration. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Des Plaines officials are expected to approve a $15.6 million contract for a long-awaited police station expansion. This illustration depicts the new main entrance. Courtesy of Des Plaines

The long-awaited modernization and expansion of Des Plaines' 51-year-old police station is set to begin next month -- but first the city council must approve a $15.6 million contract for the job.

That could happen Tuesday, when a pact with Camosy Construction of Zion is on the agenda.

A two-story, roughly 20,000-square-foot addition on the west side of the building at 1418 Miner St., is planned. It will go up on land now being used for police parking.

New jail cells, an area for patrol officers, space for digital media storage, a roll call room and other amenities are coming. So is a one-story common area that will link the station with neighboring city hall and serve as a main entrance and reception area for both facilities.

Police Chief David Anderson said his staff is excited to operate in what he called "a state-of-the-art facility."

"As our city continues to grow, the expansion of our current police station provides us with the resources necessary to continue providing the best service possible to the members of our community," Anderson said. "We greatly appreciate the support of the mayor, city council and senior staff in this endeavor."

The project was authorized in 2019 -- the year before Anderson was named chief -- but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total cost will be about $17 million -- about $1 million less than officials expected, documents show.

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said the funds will come from cash reserves.

When the expansion initially was proposed, officials thought it might cost between $8.8 million and $11.6 million, depending on funding sources. But as the scope of the plan grew, Goczkowski said, so did the anticipated cost.

Tuesday's council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. The session can be viewed live online at desplaines.org.