Cook County property transfers for Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023

Arlington Heights

$700,000; 2739 N Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gilbert Song

$465,000; 635 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by JMG Real Estate Group Inc to Kevin John Noel

$387,000; 116 N Waterman Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Jim Ocarroll to Krystina Brower

$370,000; 1612 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Barbara I Bunzol to Jessica A Dolniak

$325,000; 1966 S Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Myung Chun to Daniel J Howe

$310,000; 904 W Lynnwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Genther Trust to Jarrod Juskiewicz

$301,500; 1031 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Lisa Selman to Christopher Lialios

$275,000; 1003 N Wilke Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Roger G Krusen to Christopher Hurley

$206,000; 609 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

Barrington

$670,000; 230 White Oak Court, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Barton Trust to Terry Alexander Jeffrey

$532,500; 21253 N Woodland Ave., Barrington; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by East Side Strip Mall LLC to Anthony D Gray

$179,000; 540 Shorely Dr Unit 204, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Jeffrey S Andruss to Lonna L Converso

$176,000; 620 S Hough St Unit H, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Michael Freeman to Teresa Rainville Caminiti

Bartlett

$565,000; 408 Chara Court, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Dahyabhai K Patel to Sarfaraz Hasan

$415,000; 656 Aspen Court, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Thomas N Mussomeli to Alysa Amelio

$382,000; 1497 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Robert Jakubowski to Denis Akamine

$353,000; 7N750 Il Route 59, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Joseph White to Riccico X Banzon

$350,000; 1216 Appaloosa Way, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Murphy Trust to David Bradley

$321,000; 722 Balboa Ter W, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Vicky Lynn Knoll to Izabela Swiatek

$305,000; 263 Lincoln Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Arkadiusz Zachara to Maria Auxilio Catano Talavera

$287,000; 258 Broadmoor Ln Unit 320-121, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by MDW Properties LLC to Seong K Cho

$210,000; 430 Cromwell Cir Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Kyle Zikmund to Todd Ivanyi

$170,000; 195 Thomas Ct Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Andrzej Hamerski to Obed Habram Borrego

Buffalo Grove

$700,000; 245 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing to Yeong Ching A Hong

$689,000; 241 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing to Dae Lee

$655,000; 361 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Christine M Udoni

$440,000; 1266 Mill Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Roland Kwietniak to Nicole Kwietniak

$310,000; 14 Linden Ave., Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Chambers Trust to William M Rychel

$305,000; 301 Manor Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Elaine Jacobs

$300,000; 2282 Avalon Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Thg Holdings LLC Series E to Yogesh Kinikar

$275,000; 1566 Anderson Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Schiff Trust to Vineet Gaurava

$220,000; 236 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Lauriel J Sima to Senthilkumar Ranganathan

$195,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 207, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Donna L Steinberg to Hayfa Zayed

$110,000; 10 Oak Creek Dr Unit 2014, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Dimitri Ladzyga to Vladimir Likhovid

Deer Park

$664,500; 21860 N Mayfield Lane, Deer Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Patrick L Quist to Luke M Spoerlein

Des Plaines

$385,000; 9302 Knight Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Witold Ryszard Galica to Jemmah Evans

$370,000; 21 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Mathew C Johnson to Jamilahmed G Anarwala

$345,000; 746 S 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Elizabeth J Giovanni to Suzanne Lee Duke

$315,000; 1036 Hollywood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Casa Investing LLC to Christopher Wilson

$307,000; 2045 Halsey Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Marc Pacifico Patterson

$295,000; 370 S Western Ave Unit 209, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Ryan Bradley to Bindu Philip

$283,500; 390 S Western Ave Unit 408, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Danny Kim to Dawn Kruschwitz

$275,000; 1470 Jefferson St Unit 602, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jack S Thomas Trust to Eralda Kanacevic

$257,500; 1636 Ashland Ave Unit 201, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Carol Szymanski

$247,500; 986 Jeannette St., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Evans Trust to Kevin J Curley

$238,000; 1078 Greenview Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Colleen Bisher Fry

$220,000; 1380 Oakwood Ave Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Larry Marchluk to Qusai Ghaleb Abu Alhajia

$218,000; 1491 Ashland Ave Unit 7NE, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Thomas Juocepis to Qudratullah Khairkhwa

$190,000; 1573 Woodland Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Christopher R Jentel to Grandview Capital LLC

$161,000; 9412 Bay Colony Dr Unit 784, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Ji Kim Lucas to Fadi Youssef

$158,000; 1227 E Washington St Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Waclaw Kurzaj to Vikram Chauhan

$140,000; 9477 Bay Colony Dr Unit 247, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Samira Naamane to Keyvestor LLC

$140,000; 8840 N Western Ave Unit 2A, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Wieslawa Krezolek

$110,000; 9436 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3E, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Lorrie L Kuraszeck to Casimiro Nunez

Elk Grove Village

$340,000; 951 Wilshire Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Anish Patel to Irena Todorova

$290,000; 1845 Pebble Beach Cir Unit 5, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Brian Mcfadden to Ketan A Chandekar

$241,000; 124 Crest Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by McCarthy Trust to Daryn Properties LLC

$205,000; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Katarzyna Kolber to John Buga

$204,000; 815 Leicester Rd Unit 203A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kevin Huang to Jeannine M Hess

Hanover Park

$275,000; 1732 Persimmon St., Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Tarius L Holt to Michael B Biega

$235,000; 3910 Brookbank Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Tree House 223 LLC Series Broo to Sailesh Gunvantray Jani

$205,000; 6404 Fremont Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Mohammed Waqas Anwar to Nilam Modi

$191,000; 6812 West Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Construction Rehab Services Ll to Napoleon Gomez Hernandez

$182,000; 5512 Court C Unit 5512, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sheladia Trust to Angel Bautista Perez

Hoffman Estates

$630,000; 5412 Swan Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Habeeb Majid to Elli G Pappas

$417,000; 835 N Dexter Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Jeffrey H Syslo to Syed Asif

$300,000; 230 Westview St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Nabil Ali to Evan Smith

$292,000; 1902 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Ventocilla Trust to Vasile Popa

$287,000; 4145 Crimson Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Larry E Haug to De Monte Builders Inc

$283,000; 1695 Castaway Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Sherryl Wendling to Christopher R Brauer

$258,000; 55 Douglas Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Jason Kaiser to Dharmistha Chauhan

$250,000; 1850 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Reed Heiligman to Shivam Saraogi

$235,000; 2122 W Smethwick Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Erika D Elam Prewitt to Joyce Mensah

$191,000; 1740 Bristol Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Patryk Wrzal Kosowski to Bohdan Khrustavchuk

$160,000; 1460 Exeter Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Thomas Eldon Kuehn to William Oudshoorn

Inverness

$685,000; 1320 Dunheath Drive, Inverness; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by SC6 Title Trust to Joseph M Lafata

Long Grove

$675,000; 6579 Windham Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Sandra D Howell to Kathleen Larkin

$275,000; 5117 N Arlington Heights Road, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Lauren De Grazia to Dragos Pop

$170,000; 4394 Miranda Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Calabrese Trust to Alexander Anthony Pineda

$110,000; 4470 Kettering Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Stephen Seitz to Khaja Mohammed Faizuddin

Mount Prospect

$539,000; 251 S Michael St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Robert R Glon to Matthew Gallagher

$450,000; 417 S Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Kyle Galayda to Paul Kluet

$410,000; 303 W Evergreen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by James Redding to Colleen E Lahart

$320,000; 701 N Eastman Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Michael Szwed to Michael M Huh

$300,000; 304 S Edward St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Karen J Mulcahy to Kristine Mulcahy

$275,000; 1502 W Catalpa Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Steven M Benker to Halo Renovations LLC

$125,000; 806 N River Rd Unit 1C, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Clute Trust to Boguslawa Magnuszewski

$105,000; 504 N Maple St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Schlomann Trust to William Klippert Jr

$93,500; 711 W Central Rd Unit B8, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Elizabeth Balachowska to 711 W Central Rd Unit 3B8 LLC

Palatine

$689,000; 1184 N Deer Ave., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Cheryl L Hanssen to Anthony C Putzer

$485,000; 381 Meadow Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Hee Lee to Andriy Melyuzyna

$417,500; 604 N Geri Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Kendrick Cline to Michael Plant

$375,000; 54 N Englewood Court, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Levon Trust to Ritesh Kumar Singh

$370,000; 455 W Wood St Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Edward & Mary Price 455 W Wood to Edward T Lubomski

$355,000; 66 E Country Club Court, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Martin R Kennedy to Yaneli Miranda Pacheco

$335,000; 821 N Mulligan Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Patricia Taglione to Parameswari Nadaraja

$310,500; 1058 N Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Mindy Foote to Hui Jeong Chon

$300,000; 1101 N Claremont Dr Unit 146, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Kyung Un Jang to Ajay Rao

$280,000; 780 W Dundee Road, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dundee North LLC to USA Developers LLC

$270,000; 410 W Mahogany Ct Unit 201, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Rhesha Driscoll to Nikita M Simkhovich

$265,000; 1142 N Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Martin C Higa to Alexander Pavlovsky

$231,000; 1033 E Tulip Way, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by THR Property Illinois LP to RS Inland LLC

$215,000; 24 W Station St Unit 210W, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Richard Leavitt to Kenneth E Carlton

$195,000; 863 E Carriage Ln Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Heather D Owino to Benjamin Tripp

$171,000; 1150 E Randville Dr Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Raimondas Gucevicius to Alcibiades A Garces

$127,500; 268 N Carter St Unit 103, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Erin M Mackey to Patrick Foley

$125,000; 522 E Spruce Dr Unit 1A, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Claude Fernandez to Ceferino J Mendoza Jr

$115,000; 600 Bayside Dr Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Curtis Schmidt to Carmelo Morales

$100,000; 1323 N Baldwin Ct Unit 1B, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Damaris Guadagno to Mauricio Maldonado Tellez

Prospect Heights

$235,000; 36 Country Club Dr Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Pamela Tunney to Penny J Lopuszanski

$168,000; 880 E Old Willow Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Phil Cho to Vince Cairo

$123,000; 850 E Old Willow Rd Unit 215, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Lusi Javier Solis Gil to Richard B Birkett

$123,000; 18 E Old Willow Rd Unit 416N, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Tom Bartkowski to John Oberman

Rolling Meadows

$400,000; 108 Croftwood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Alexander Filenenko to Kelsey Spangenberg

$300,000; 107 Chicory Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Judy Sungkyung Chung to Jared Dean

$277,000; 2547 Yarrow Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Mary Ellen Wiertel to Lyubomir D Ivanov

$240,000; 2406 Central Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Gino Dipaolo to Philip Doktor

$212,500; 5601 Carriageway Dr Unit 101B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Stephanie N Kim

Roselle

$600,000; 520 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gpatrick Homes LLC to Aniket Patel

$400,000; 415 Locust Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Schiavon Trust to Magdalena Tarchala

$299,000; 797 Overland Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Katarzyna Kochanek to Steven Samuel Caruso

$266,000; 545 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Alan R Priebe to Annapurna Properties LLC

$252,500; 733 Sunrise Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Reba C Hamilton to Scott S Mika

$222,500; 25 E Thorndale Ave., Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by James W Pugh to Cynthia M Garcia

$220,000; 420 Dover Drive, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Kristyn L Wilburn to Amir Ahmed

Rosemont

$128,000; 9626 W Higgins Rd Unit 3A, Rosemont; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Suger Trust to Mia N Bianchi

Schaumburg

$550,000; 264 Grovenor Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Gary A Fuller Trust to Ross Mires

$490,000; 1266 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Faraaz Mohammed Khan

$449,000; 1205 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Karen Manapul Bayona

$405,000; 41 Yardley Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Rene Alingasa to Jesse R Czach

$390,000; 417 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Pence Holdings LLC to Vibhuti Patel

$340,000; 334 Balsam Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Lucille G Bernot to Tomasz S Nalepka

$320,000; 206 Bright Ridge Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Raines Trust to Dennis H Fath

$320,000; 200 Glasgow Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by BPC Builders LLC to Azad Zadeh

$267,500; 1913 Richmond Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Cody Toliver to Mohammed Darsaleh

$250,000; 874 Colony Lake Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Eric Compton to Qalid Saifullah Mohammed

$249,000; 277 Stonehill Ln Unit D2, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Krzysztof Seweryn to Jose A Rodas

$247,500; 523 Mallard Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Kyle Paul Barazowski

$240,000; 349 Sandalwood Ln Unit A2, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Maria Kojoushkova to Yaroslav Vilotnik

$230,000; 1262 Cranbrook Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Jagabhai Patel to Ruslan Nehrych

$205,000; 967 Glouchester Cir Unit 221B, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Patsy A Lewis to Michael E Merritt

$205,000; 232 Patuxet Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Nabil Ali to Sue Veach

$204,500; 1430 Millbrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Lisa Koonce to Johnny Douglas Koonce

$135,000; 122 Mullingar Ct Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Margaret Antonik

$97,500; 122 Mullingar Ct Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Bethany Brown to Kendall Partners Ltd

Streamwood

$300,000; 982 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Richard N Osten to Abelardo Campuzano Jr

$255,000; 108 Seton Place, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Yogendra S Patel to Sebastian Hernandez

$248,000; 53 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Richard White Jr

$237,000; 105 Heine Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Lisa A Clarizio to Lyudmila Voytyuk

$215,000; 702 Pleasant Place, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Juan Carlos Solis

$214,000; 84 Petrie Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Leonor C Avila to Justen J Payne

$200,000; 1150 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Michael Lacaze Sr to Stephanie Lacaze

$110,000; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 102, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Fernando R Salazar Ramirez to Tola Chan

Wheeling

$645,000; 1150 Honeysuckle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Anira LLC to Hemali Hardik Soni

$393,000; 53 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Eastgate Laundromat LLC to Margaret Baum

$265,000; 388 Marvin Place, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Gregory M Iverson to Madeline K Kopija

$249,000; 692 Lakeside Circle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Dinara Khasianova to Heungyol Lee

$195,000; 878 Cambridge Pl Unit 125-C, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Diana Garcia to Evgeniy Zudin

$190,000; 1500 Harbour Dr Unit 3J, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kris K Kalita to Rajko Strinic

$155,000; 1220 Nova Ct Unit 25A, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Mariusz Mankowski to Myung Suby Kwon

$104,000; 100 Deborah Ln Unit B18, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Bozena Prokopek to Charlie T Mock

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.