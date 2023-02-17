Cook County property transfers for Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023
Arlington Heights
$700,000; 2739 N Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gilbert Song
$465,000; 635 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by JMG Real Estate Group Inc to Kevin John Noel
$387,000; 116 N Waterman Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Jim Ocarroll to Krystina Brower
$370,000; 1612 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Barbara I Bunzol to Jessica A Dolniak
$325,000; 1966 S Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Myung Chun to Daniel J Howe
$310,000; 904 W Lynnwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Genther Trust to Jarrod Juskiewicz
$301,500; 1031 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Lisa Selman to Christopher Lialios
$275,000; 1003 N Wilke Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Roger G Krusen to Christopher Hurley
$206,000; 609 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC
Barrington
$670,000; 230 White Oak Court, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Barton Trust to Terry Alexander Jeffrey
$532,500; 21253 N Woodland Ave., Barrington; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by East Side Strip Mall LLC to Anthony D Gray
$179,000; 540 Shorely Dr Unit 204, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Jeffrey S Andruss to Lonna L Converso
$176,000; 620 S Hough St Unit H, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Michael Freeman to Teresa Rainville Caminiti
Bartlett
$565,000; 408 Chara Court, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Dahyabhai K Patel to Sarfaraz Hasan
$415,000; 656 Aspen Court, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Thomas N Mussomeli to Alysa Amelio
$382,000; 1497 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Robert Jakubowski to Denis Akamine
$353,000; 7N750 Il Route 59, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Joseph White to Riccico X Banzon
$350,000; 1216 Appaloosa Way, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Murphy Trust to David Bradley
$321,000; 722 Balboa Ter W, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Vicky Lynn Knoll to Izabela Swiatek
$305,000; 263 Lincoln Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Arkadiusz Zachara to Maria Auxilio Catano Talavera
$287,000; 258 Broadmoor Ln Unit 320-121, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by MDW Properties LLC to Seong K Cho
$210,000; 430 Cromwell Cir Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Kyle Zikmund to Todd Ivanyi
$170,000; 195 Thomas Ct Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Andrzej Hamerski to Obed Habram Borrego
Buffalo Grove
$700,000; 245 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing to Yeong Ching A Hong
$689,000; 241 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing to Dae Lee
$655,000; 361 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Christine M Udoni
$440,000; 1266 Mill Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Roland Kwietniak to Nicole Kwietniak
$310,000; 14 Linden Ave., Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Chambers Trust to William M Rychel
$305,000; 301 Manor Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Elaine Jacobs
$300,000; 2282 Avalon Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Thg Holdings LLC Series E to Yogesh Kinikar
$275,000; 1566 Anderson Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Schiff Trust to Vineet Gaurava
$220,000; 236 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Lauriel J Sima to Senthilkumar Ranganathan
$195,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 207, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Donna L Steinberg to Hayfa Zayed
$110,000; 10 Oak Creek Dr Unit 2014, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Dimitri Ladzyga to Vladimir Likhovid
Deer Park
$664,500; 21860 N Mayfield Lane, Deer Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Patrick L Quist to Luke M Spoerlein
Des Plaines
$385,000; 9302 Knight Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Witold Ryszard Galica to Jemmah Evans
$370,000; 21 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Mathew C Johnson to Jamilahmed G Anarwala
$345,000; 746 S 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Elizabeth J Giovanni to Suzanne Lee Duke
$315,000; 1036 Hollywood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Casa Investing LLC to Christopher Wilson
$307,000; 2045 Halsey Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Marc Pacifico Patterson
$295,000; 370 S Western Ave Unit 209, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Ryan Bradley to Bindu Philip
$283,500; 390 S Western Ave Unit 408, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Danny Kim to Dawn Kruschwitz
$275,000; 1470 Jefferson St Unit 602, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jack S Thomas Trust to Eralda Kanacevic
$257,500; 1636 Ashland Ave Unit 201, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Carol Szymanski
$247,500; 986 Jeannette St., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Evans Trust to Kevin J Curley
$238,000; 1078 Greenview Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Colleen Bisher Fry
$220,000; 1380 Oakwood Ave Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Larry Marchluk to Qusai Ghaleb Abu Alhajia
$218,000; 1491 Ashland Ave Unit 7NE, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Thomas Juocepis to Qudratullah Khairkhwa
$190,000; 1573 Woodland Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Christopher R Jentel to Grandview Capital LLC
$161,000; 9412 Bay Colony Dr Unit 784, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Ji Kim Lucas to Fadi Youssef
$158,000; 1227 E Washington St Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Waclaw Kurzaj to Vikram Chauhan
$140,000; 9477 Bay Colony Dr Unit 247, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Samira Naamane to Keyvestor LLC
$140,000; 8840 N Western Ave Unit 2A, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Wieslawa Krezolek
$110,000; 9436 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3E, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Lorrie L Kuraszeck to Casimiro Nunez
Elk Grove Village
$340,000; 951 Wilshire Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Anish Patel to Irena Todorova
$290,000; 1845 Pebble Beach Cir Unit 5, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Brian Mcfadden to Ketan A Chandekar
$241,000; 124 Crest Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by McCarthy Trust to Daryn Properties LLC
$205,000; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Katarzyna Kolber to John Buga
$204,000; 815 Leicester Rd Unit 203A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kevin Huang to Jeannine M Hess
Hanover Park
$275,000; 1732 Persimmon St., Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Tarius L Holt to Michael B Biega
$235,000; 3910 Brookbank Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Tree House 223 LLC Series Broo to Sailesh Gunvantray Jani
$205,000; 6404 Fremont Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Mohammed Waqas Anwar to Nilam Modi
$191,000; 6812 West Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Construction Rehab Services Ll to Napoleon Gomez Hernandez
$182,000; 5512 Court C Unit 5512, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sheladia Trust to Angel Bautista Perez
Hoffman Estates
$630,000; 5412 Swan Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Habeeb Majid to Elli G Pappas
$417,000; 835 N Dexter Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Jeffrey H Syslo to Syed Asif
$300,000; 230 Westview St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Nabil Ali to Evan Smith
$292,000; 1902 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Ventocilla Trust to Vasile Popa
$287,000; 4145 Crimson Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Larry E Haug to De Monte Builders Inc
$283,000; 1695 Castaway Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Sherryl Wendling to Christopher R Brauer
$258,000; 55 Douglas Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Jason Kaiser to Dharmistha Chauhan
$250,000; 1850 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Reed Heiligman to Shivam Saraogi
$235,000; 2122 W Smethwick Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Erika D Elam Prewitt to Joyce Mensah
$191,000; 1740 Bristol Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Patryk Wrzal Kosowski to Bohdan Khrustavchuk
$160,000; 1460 Exeter Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Thomas Eldon Kuehn to William Oudshoorn
Inverness
$685,000; 1320 Dunheath Drive, Inverness; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by SC6 Title Trust to Joseph M Lafata
Long Grove
$675,000; 6579 Windham Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Sandra D Howell to Kathleen Larkin
$275,000; 5117 N Arlington Heights Road, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Lauren De Grazia to Dragos Pop
$170,000; 4394 Miranda Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Calabrese Trust to Alexander Anthony Pineda
$110,000; 4470 Kettering Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Stephen Seitz to Khaja Mohammed Faizuddin
Mount Prospect
$539,000; 251 S Michael St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Robert R Glon to Matthew Gallagher
$450,000; 417 S Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Kyle Galayda to Paul Kluet
$410,000; 303 W Evergreen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by James Redding to Colleen E Lahart
$320,000; 701 N Eastman Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Michael Szwed to Michael M Huh
$300,000; 304 S Edward St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Karen J Mulcahy to Kristine Mulcahy
$275,000; 1502 W Catalpa Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Steven M Benker to Halo Renovations LLC
$125,000; 806 N River Rd Unit 1C, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Clute Trust to Boguslawa Magnuszewski
$105,000; 504 N Maple St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Schlomann Trust to William Klippert Jr
$93,500; 711 W Central Rd Unit B8, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Elizabeth Balachowska to 711 W Central Rd Unit 3B8 LLC
Palatine
$689,000; 1184 N Deer Ave., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Cheryl L Hanssen to Anthony C Putzer
$485,000; 381 Meadow Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Hee Lee to Andriy Melyuzyna
$417,500; 604 N Geri Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Kendrick Cline to Michael Plant
$375,000; 54 N Englewood Court, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Levon Trust to Ritesh Kumar Singh
$370,000; 455 W Wood St Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Edward & Mary Price 455 W Wood to Edward T Lubomski
$355,000; 66 E Country Club Court, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Martin R Kennedy to Yaneli Miranda Pacheco
$335,000; 821 N Mulligan Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Patricia Taglione to Parameswari Nadaraja
$310,500; 1058 N Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Mindy Foote to Hui Jeong Chon
$300,000; 1101 N Claremont Dr Unit 146, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Kyung Un Jang to Ajay Rao
$280,000; 780 W Dundee Road, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dundee North LLC to USA Developers LLC
$270,000; 410 W Mahogany Ct Unit 201, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Rhesha Driscoll to Nikita M Simkhovich
$265,000; 1142 N Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Martin C Higa to Alexander Pavlovsky
$231,000; 1033 E Tulip Way, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by THR Property Illinois LP to RS Inland LLC
$215,000; 24 W Station St Unit 210W, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Richard Leavitt to Kenneth E Carlton
$195,000; 863 E Carriage Ln Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Heather D Owino to Benjamin Tripp
$171,000; 1150 E Randville Dr Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Raimondas Gucevicius to Alcibiades A Garces
$127,500; 268 N Carter St Unit 103, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Erin M Mackey to Patrick Foley
$125,000; 522 E Spruce Dr Unit 1A, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Claude Fernandez to Ceferino J Mendoza Jr
$115,000; 600 Bayside Dr Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Curtis Schmidt to Carmelo Morales
$100,000; 1323 N Baldwin Ct Unit 1B, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Damaris Guadagno to Mauricio Maldonado Tellez
Prospect Heights
$235,000; 36 Country Club Dr Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Pamela Tunney to Penny J Lopuszanski
$168,000; 880 E Old Willow Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Phil Cho to Vince Cairo
$123,000; 850 E Old Willow Rd Unit 215, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Lusi Javier Solis Gil to Richard B Birkett
$123,000; 18 E Old Willow Rd Unit 416N, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Tom Bartkowski to John Oberman
Rolling Meadows
$400,000; 108 Croftwood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Alexander Filenenko to Kelsey Spangenberg
$300,000; 107 Chicory Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Judy Sungkyung Chung to Jared Dean
$277,000; 2547 Yarrow Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Mary Ellen Wiertel to Lyubomir D Ivanov
$240,000; 2406 Central Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Gino Dipaolo to Philip Doktor
$212,500; 5601 Carriageway Dr Unit 101B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Stephanie N Kim
Roselle
$600,000; 520 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Gpatrick Homes LLC to Aniket Patel
$400,000; 415 Locust Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Schiavon Trust to Magdalena Tarchala
$299,000; 797 Overland Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Katarzyna Kochanek to Steven Samuel Caruso
$266,000; 545 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Alan R Priebe to Annapurna Properties LLC
$252,500; 733 Sunrise Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Reba C Hamilton to Scott S Mika
$222,500; 25 E Thorndale Ave., Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by James W Pugh to Cynthia M Garcia
$220,000; 420 Dover Drive, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Kristyn L Wilburn to Amir Ahmed
Rosemont
$128,000; 9626 W Higgins Rd Unit 3A, Rosemont; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Suger Trust to Mia N Bianchi
Schaumburg
$550,000; 264 Grovenor Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Gary A Fuller Trust to Ross Mires
$490,000; 1266 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Faraaz Mohammed Khan
$449,000; 1205 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Karen Manapul Bayona
$405,000; 41 Yardley Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Rene Alingasa to Jesse R Czach
$390,000; 417 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Pence Holdings LLC to Vibhuti Patel
$340,000; 334 Balsam Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Lucille G Bernot to Tomasz S Nalepka
$320,000; 206 Bright Ridge Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Raines Trust to Dennis H Fath
$320,000; 200 Glasgow Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by BPC Builders LLC to Azad Zadeh
$267,500; 1913 Richmond Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Cody Toliver to Mohammed Darsaleh
$250,000; 874 Colony Lake Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Eric Compton to Qalid Saifullah Mohammed
$249,000; 277 Stonehill Ln Unit D2, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Krzysztof Seweryn to Jose A Rodas
$247,500; 523 Mallard Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Kyle Paul Barazowski
$240,000; 349 Sandalwood Ln Unit A2, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Maria Kojoushkova to Yaroslav Vilotnik
$230,000; 1262 Cranbrook Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Jagabhai Patel to Ruslan Nehrych
$205,000; 967 Glouchester Cir Unit 221B, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Patsy A Lewis to Michael E Merritt
$205,000; 232 Patuxet Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Nabil Ali to Sue Veach
$204,500; 1430 Millbrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Lisa Koonce to Johnny Douglas Koonce
$135,000; 122 Mullingar Ct Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Margaret Antonik
$97,500; 122 Mullingar Ct Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Bethany Brown to Kendall Partners Ltd
Streamwood
$300,000; 982 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Richard N Osten to Abelardo Campuzano Jr
$255,000; 108 Seton Place, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Yogendra S Patel to Sebastian Hernandez
$248,000; 53 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Richard White Jr
$237,000; 105 Heine Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Lisa A Clarizio to Lyudmila Voytyuk
$215,000; 702 Pleasant Place, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Juan Carlos Solis
$214,000; 84 Petrie Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Leonor C Avila to Justen J Payne
$200,000; 1150 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Michael Lacaze Sr to Stephanie Lacaze
$110,000; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 102, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Fernando R Salazar Ramirez to Tola Chan
Wheeling
$645,000; 1150 Honeysuckle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Anira LLC to Hemali Hardik Soni
$393,000; 53 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Eastgate Laundromat LLC to Margaret Baum
$265,000; 388 Marvin Place, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Gregory M Iverson to Madeline K Kopija
$249,000; 692 Lakeside Circle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Dinara Khasianova to Heungyol Lee
$195,000; 878 Cambridge Pl Unit 125-C, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Diana Garcia to Evgeniy Zudin
$190,000; 1500 Harbour Dr Unit 3J, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kris K Kalita to Rajko Strinic
$155,000; 1220 Nova Ct Unit 25A, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Mariusz Mankowski to Myung Suby Kwon
$104,000; 100 Deborah Ln Unit B18, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Bozena Prokopek to Charlie T Mock
