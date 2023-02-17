Barrington trustees vote to spend $70,000 on license plate reading cameras

Barrington village board members this week voted in favor of installing license plate reading cameras at 12 locations in town.

Trustees at Monday's meeting, without discussion, agreed to sign a two-year, $70,250 contract with Atlanta-based Flock Group Inc. for the cameras, which are solar-powered, motion-activated and work in all weather conditions.

The cameras will take snapshots of passing vehicles to capture their make and model, license plate information and any unusual or unique features.

Police Chief David Dorn said the system would read the plate and, if the vehicle has been reported stolen or has a warrant associated with it, a real-time text would be sent to a watch commander.