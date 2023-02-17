A second trip to the Jeopardy! podium for college freshman from Libertyville

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, left, with Libertyville native Isabella Pagano. Pagano is participating in the High School Reunion Tournament. Her appearance airs Feb. 24. Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Libertyville native Isabella Pagano is only a freshman in college but already has history with the top-rated quiz show on television.

In 2018, the then-Carmel High School freshman was among the contestants who participated in the Jeopardy! teen tournament. Next week, she'll compete with alumni from those sessions in a high school reunion tournament.

"Now those bright young minds are older, wiser, and ready to return to the stage for a first-of-its kind twist on the traditional College Championship format," according to a news release from the show.

Taped over three days in late January, the 14-day event begins airing at 3:30 p.m. Monday on ABC 7 Chicago. Twenty-seven former teen contestants are competing for $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Pagano's match airs Friday, Feb. 24. The freshman studying chemical engineering at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena squares off against Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University, and Ryan Presler, a high school senior in Brandon, South Dakota.

She is barred from discussing the outcome but despite being constantly peppered for details has no issue keeping the news under wraps.

"It's kind of fun to keep the surprise and mystery," she said this week during a break before math class at Caltech. "No one else I know thinks this is amusing."

Pagano is a National Merit Scholar and valedictorian of the Carmel Class of 2022. She was part of the Fem in STEM Club at school with a mission to break the stereotype of science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields being dominated by men.

"Not only is she extremely intelligent but she's also remarkably grounded and humble," said Carmel Principal Jason Huther.

Huther recalled when the faculty was trounced by students in a game of trivia, much like Jeopardy!, Pagano was on the student team and made sure to show appreciation of the faculty being present -- a show of support and community that stood out, he added.

"Isabella really has a cool perspective and a character like no other," Huther said.

Pagano said she has been a fan of Jeopardy! since third grade.

"I knew when the teen auditions came around, I would want to apply," she said. An online test led to an email invitation for an in-person test in Washington, D.C., and a spot on the show that aired in 2020. She didn't advance past the quarterfinals.

"I'm 14, I've got plenty of time. If I don't make it, I can try again," she said of her approach at the time. "It was a great learning experience." Producers called again last October.

"We couldn't believe this was happening," she said, referring to the friends she made and keeps in touch with from her first Jeopardy! run. "It was total shock."

Anyone who has seen the show knows contestants must have a broad base of knowledge.

Pagano said she didn't study much her first appearance on the show but prepared this time by reading a lot, staying informed, watching YouTube and even breaking out her old Advanced Placement history notes.

"I wanted to stay up with my fast recall and trivia in general," she said. There was no study guide for the categories she would face on the show, she added.

"You walk in completely blind about what the questions will be," she said.

What's it like? Viewers probably don't realize contestants are locked out for a quarter second if they answer too early, which can be a game changer. "Time becomes irrelevant. You're just kind of in the zone doing this thing," she said.

Host Mayim Bialik was "very cool, very chill," Pagano said. But she'll always have a place in her heart for Alex Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons and was at the helm for Pagano's first appearance.

Trebek died Nov. 8, 2020, the same calendar date as Pagano's debut aired.

"He was this genuine person that wanted to see us succeed," she recalled. "He'll always have an extra special spot on my calendar."