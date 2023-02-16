Winter storm creates headaches for drivers, air travelers

The winter storm that moved through the suburbs with a mix of snow, rain and sleet Thursday created slick driving conditions and forced the cancellation of dozens of flights.

Police agencies across the region reported numerous vehicles skidding off roadways, particularly in the northern suburbs where snowfall totals were at their highest.

About 260 flights at O'Hare International Airport had been canceled by 6 p.m., with another 121 called off at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Flights that weren't canceled were delayed by an average 32 minutes at O'Hare.

Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s Thursday afternoon and are expected to remain below freezing Friday, though sunny skies will move into the area.

A warmup is expected Saturday, with temperatures climbing back up to the mid 40s, then potentially into the 50s on Sunday.