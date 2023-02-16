Two students, one adult sustain minor injuries when bus hits snowplow in Mundelein
Updated 2/16/2023 7:27 PM
Two students and one adult sustained minor injuries Thursday afternoon in a crash between a snowplow and a school bus in Mundelein, officials said.
All three were treated at the scene, Mundelein Fire Battalion Chief Brian Jones said Thursday.
Jones said both vehicles were heading east on Shady Lane approaching the intersection with Route 45 on the southeast side of the village when the school bus failed to come to a stop and rear-ended the snowplow at 2:43 p.m.
"It was extremely minor," said Jones, who added he did not know which school the students attended.
