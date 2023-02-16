Tax clinic at Maine Township hall on Feb. 21

Maine Township officials will host a clinic Feb. 21 for low-income residents dealing with tax matters.

The Center of Concern's Low Income Taxpayer Clinic is aimed at people dealing with the IRS regarding audits, appeals, tax collection matters and other tax disputes.

The free event will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the town hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge. Registration isn't required.

Information about qualifications can be found at taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov. More information is available at centerofconcern.org/litc.