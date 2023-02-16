'Real people with real needs': Elgin Salvation Army thanks volunteers, sponsors for succesful holiday campaign

After reaching nearly 93% of their annual Christmas fundraising goal and providing gifts to over 2,000 children from 973 families, the Salvation Army Elgin Corps is quick to tell you they certainly didn't do it alone.

The Salvation Army thanked those volunteers, sponsors and corporate partners that helped make it happen during a recognition breakfast Thursday morning at Elgin Community College.

"If you can accomplish what you set out to do on your own, then your vision is too small," Captain Rich Forney said. "With the amount of need that we saw, without you here, it would have been impossible."

Just a week before Christmas, the group was only at about 50% of their $250,000 fundraising goal. The Christmas fundraising campaign brings in 70% of the donations that the division uses to pay for programs and services throughout the year.

"We have more people coming in every week for the food pantry," Forney said. "We have more people asking for rent assistance. We can only give what we have to give."

The final weeks of the year saw a surge in corporate and individual giving, allowing them to nearly reach their goal.

"This will help real people with real needs," Forney said. "I have no problem asking for money from people, knowing it's not coming to me. It's going to be used to really change somebody's life."

After a slow start to their annual kettle campaign, due in part to a lack of volunteer bell ringers and some rough December weather, the Elgin Corps raised about $214,000 through the iconic red vessels. Over $17,000 of that was given online through virtual kettles organized by local businesses and groups.

The Salvation Army gave special recognition to several groups during the breakfast.

St. Edward Central Catholic High School won the High School Challenge for raising $1,613. The school also won the Design-a-Kettle Challenge.

The Service Club Challenge winner was Elgin Breakfast Rotary Club, which raised $2,704. The group also won the Top Performer Challenge.

SMC Construction Services received the Virtual Kettle Award for raising $6,260.

The Group Kettle Award went to Otto, Inc., which raised $10,629. The company matched that amount and gave an additional $25,000 gift.

Meanwhile, Elgin Community College won the College Challenge, and the Daily Herald received the Community Impact Award.