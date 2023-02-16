R. Kelly's request for new federal trial in Chicago denied
Updated 2/16/2023 4:27 PM
R. Kelly's request for a new trial in his federal case in Chicago was denied Thursday ahead of his expected sentencing later this month for sexually abusing girls and producing child pornography.
Attorneys for the singer had filed a motion for a new trial on Feb. 4, arguing that the prosecution's star witness had misled jurors when she claimed to not know whether she would seek monetary restitution from Kelly if he was convicted.
The woman, identified as "Jane," testified that Kelly began sexually abusing her when she was 14 and that Kelly had filmed the abuse on several occasions.
