New rail cars, simpler fares: Here's what's onboard Metra's new strategic plan

Metra leaders approved a new five-year strategic plan Wednesday that aims to increase ridership with more service options and fare products.

The 2023-2027 program reflects a post-pandemic world where commuters' habits are fluid and ridership is down, causing revenues to shrink.

"We are recognizing that Metra must adapt and evolve to meet our riders' and the region's transit needs," CEO Jim Derwinski said.

Other goals include ensuring safe and comfortable trains, hiring a diverse workforce, increasing efficiency and being socially responsible.

What does the strategic plan mean for riders? Here are some examples.

• Adding more service at off-peak times and additional trains for reverse commuters.

• Exploring service expansions such as infill stations or line connections.

• Prioritizing the transportation needs of low-income and minority residents when feasible.

• Introducing new schedules with arrival and departure times that are easy to remember.

• Installing a new train-tracking and customer communication system with real-time information.

• Debuting new rail cars in 2025.

• Working to integrate fares with Pace and the Chicago Transit Authority.

• Simplifying the fare system with affordability in mind.

• Continuing to modify schedules, which were reduced because of COVID-19, as ridership grows.

• Working with large employers so trains align with start times and shuttle buses.

• Reducing carbon emissions from trains.

• Continuing to deploy Metra police on trains.

Metra Director and Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said prioritizing safety should also mean reducing cases of people driving around lowered gates or pedestrians trespassing on the tracks.

"I want to make sure we stay cognizant of that," Craig said.

Asked about train schedule improvements, "I think we'll continue to refine what's been working," Derwinski said.

He gave the example of a train arriving at Union Station at 11 a.m. -- too late for the rider whose connecting train left at 10:55 a.m.

"It's about aligning schedules where people could utilize transfers in a much easier manner," Derwinski.

Director Keri Holleb Hotaling of Evanston noted her Metra commute was disrupted Wednesday morning because of a tree on the tracks. Frustrated passengers received little information, which would make the upgraded communication system welcome, she said.

"I didn't know if I could make it to this meeting on time," Holleb Hotaling said. "I hope that this new system will be a really good communications tool for our customers."

To learn about the My Metra, Our Future strategic plan, go to metra.com/strategic-plan.