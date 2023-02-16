Naperville City Council candidate forum Feb. 20

The League of Women's Voters of Naperville will be hosting a forum for city council candidates in the April 4 election.

The online event, which will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 20, is free but guests must register in advance. Anyone interested in registering should visit the LWV of Naperville website at lwvnaperville.org or directly on Zoom.

The forum will be recorded and available after the event on YouTube.

Candidates scheduled to participate are Meghna Bansal, Patrick Kelly, Allison Longenbaugh, Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, Ashley South, Ashfaq Syed, Jodi Trendler, and Madhu Uppal.