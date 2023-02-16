 

Lombard caretaker charged with sexual assault

Updated 2/16/2023

DuPage County prosecutors on Thursday said a Lombard resident who was employed as a home caretaker sexually assaulted a man with physical disabilities.

Salvador Buenconsejo, 64, of the 19W100 block of 18th Place, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of unauthorized video recording, the state's attorney's office said in a news release.

 

Authorities said the victim has multiple sclerosis and requires an electric wheelchair for mobility.

Prosecutors allege Buenconsejo recorded video of the man's genitals without the victim's knowledge and sexually assaulted him on two separate occasions last month.

A family member had become suspicious and alerted the authorities, officials said.

Prosecutors have requested Buenconsejo be denied bail. A judge is scheduled to rule on that request at a Feb. 28 hearing.

