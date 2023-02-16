Father of Highland Park mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty to felony charges

Robert E. Crimo Jr., left, and his attorney George Gomez depart the Waukegan courthouse after a Jan. 26 hearing. Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son's firearm owners ID card in December of 2019. Associated Press/Jan. 26, 2023

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the alleged Highland Park mass shooter, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct, one for each person killed in the July 4, 2022 mass shooting, at a Thursday morning hearing.

Crimo Jr. was charged in December because prosecutors say he helped his son apply for a FOID card in 2019 despite the son's troubled past.

If convicted on any of the counts, Crimo Jr. could be sentenced to up to three years in prison on the felonies, or receive probation.

At a January hearing prosecutors said the case against Crimo Jr. would not go to trial until the lengthy evidence discovery process in his son's case is complete.

In August, his son, Robert Crimo III, pleaded not guilty to the 117 criminal charges against him.

Officials said the accused opened fire from a rooftop at spectators on the streets below. Seven people were killed by gunshots and more than 50 others were injured, both by gunfire and in the rush for safety that followed.

Crimo Jr. helped his son with the FOID application just three months after the teenager had been the subject of a "clear and present danger" report filed by a juvenile relative who alleged he had threatened to "kill everyone."

The report said the person who filed the complaint expressed fear about returning home.