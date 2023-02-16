Black History Month museum at LHS

The public is invited to visit the first Libertyville High School Black History Month Museum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the school library, 708 W. Park Ave., Libertyville. The museum was created by students and staff and will feature a variety of exhibits including posters, slideshows, and videos by LHS classes, clubs and individuals. The exhibits will cover a variety of time periods, people and events. There is no charge for admission.