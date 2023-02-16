Aurora man accused of entering car, stabbing woman

A man has been accused of stabbing a woman while she was seated in her car in Aurora Tuesday.

Jonathan Cruz, 24, of the 400 block of Claim Street in Aurora, has been charged with aggravated battery and unlawful vehicular invasion, according to Aurora police.

He is being held on $150,000 bail at the Kane County jail.

Police say they responded around 5 p.m. to the 300 block of Claim. The woman told them a man had opened a door and stabbed her in a leg and hand, then fled to a nearby residence.

Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.