Union Pacific Railroad to host open house in Geneva on 3rd rail project

The public is invited to attend a Union Pacific Railroad open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Geneva Public Works, 1800 South St., Geneva, regarding its Third Main Line project, which is currently underway, officials announced in a news release.

Union Pacific is building a third railroad line near the current UP-West railway tracks throughout Geneva.

The third railroad line on the UP/Metra West Line will go from Kress Road in West Chicago to Peck Road in Geneva. The six-mile stretch of new rail would be set 20 feet south of the current tracks.

The railroad team will have project materials to present and be available to answer questions from residents, business owners and community stakeholders about the third rail project.

Operations started in September, and the overall project is expected to be completed in July 2024.

For questions regarding the open house or about the project itself, contact Lindsay Doughlas, Union Pacific Public Affairs, by calling (312) 777-2037 or sending her an email lindsey.douglas@up.com.

The project began in 2008 as a joint effort between UP and Metra, Douglas had said at a Geneva City Council meeting in July.

Because Metra commuter trains use the UP's North Line, the Northwest Line and the West Line, it causes delays that the third rail project will address, she said.