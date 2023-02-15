State trooper clipped by car's mirror on I-290 at I-390
A state trooper was clipped by a car's mirror early Wednesday morning as he was conducting a traffic stop on westbound I-290 at the I-390 interchange.
According to an Illinois State Police news release, Larry D. Fowler, 54, of Merrionette Park was driving a blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze at 3:47 a.m. when he took the I-390 exit and struck the trooper's hand. The state police said the trooper's vehicle had its emergency lights activated.
The news release said Fowler was issued a ticket for violating "Scott's Law," which requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with hazard lights on.
