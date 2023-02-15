Northern suburbs could see 6-plus inches of snow in upcoming storm

A winter storm expected Thursday could bring more than 6 inches of snow to some parts of suburban Chicago. Associated Press File Photo

Winter is returning to the area Thursday after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures and sunny skies.

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of the suburbs on Thursday due to a storm that could bring more than 6 inches of snow to the northernmost suburbs.

Temperatures are expected to fall off later today ahead of Thursday's storm, according to forecasts from meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Romeoville bureau.

Parts of northern Lake and McHenry counties are expected to see the most significant snowfall.

Between 2 inches and 4 inches of snow is expected in much of Northwest Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. Those areas could also see a hazardous mix of sleet and rain ahead of the snow as well, meteorologists said.

Less than 2 inches of snow is likely for areas south of Interstate 80.

High winds will continue throughout the day today before Thursday's winter storm arrives.

Friday is expected to be sunny, but colder with highs in the upper 20s.

A weekend warmup follows on Saturday with cloudier skies, but highs reaching the mid-40s in some parts and the potential for 50-degree weather on Sunday.