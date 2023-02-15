Northern suburbs could see 6-plus inches of snow

A winter storm Thursday could bring more than 6 inches of snow to some parts of suburban Chicago. Associated Press File Photo

Winter is returning to the area Thursday, after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures and sunny skies.

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of region due to a storm that could bring more than 6 inches of snow to the northernmost suburbs.

Parts of northern Lake and McHenry counties are expected to see the most significant snowfall.

Between 2 inches and 4 inches of snow is expected in much of Northwest Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. Those areas also could see a hazardous mix of sleet and rain ahead of the snow as well, meteorologists said.

Less than 2 inches of snow is likely for areas south of Interstate 80.

Friday is expected to be sunny, but colder with highs in the upper 20s.

A weekend warmup follows on Saturday, with cloudier skies, but highs reaching the mid-40s in some parts and the potential for 50-degree weather on Sunday.