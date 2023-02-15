 

Mundelein police chief stepping down after decades with department

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 2/15/2023 5:07 PM

Mundelein Police Chief John Monahan has announced he'll step down in June, ending a decadeslong career with the department.

The chief since December 2020, Monahan is moving out of state with his family. He doesn't know if more law enforcement work will be in his future.

 

"I don't know what I'll get into ... but that's not my priority," Monahan, 52, said Wednesday.

Monahan has been with the department since 1996. He previously served as a North Chicago police officer and as a McHenry County corrections officer.

In Mundelein, Monahan was promoted to sergeant in 2003, to commander in 2009 and to deputy chief in 2011, before taking the big chair.

Monahan said he's proudest of mentoring leaders and future leaders within the department.

"I've got a lot of great people here," he said. "The village is in great hands."

Mayor Steve Lentz praised Monahan as a "very dedicated law enforcement leader."

"We will miss his deep experience and his strong, calm, and steady presence," Lentz said.

The village board on Monday created a committee to work with human resources manager Lynn Monroe on the recruitment process for Monahan's successor.

The committee will consist of Lentz, Village Administrator Eric Guenther, trustees Sol Cabachuela and Kara Lambert, and former trustee Ray Semple.

