Bond set at $100K for man accused of stealing more than $2,300 in items from Amazon Fresh in Naperville

Bail was set at $100,000 Wednesday for a Chicago man accused of stealing more than $2,300 in merchandise from Naperville's Amazon Fresh store.

Kelvin Greenfield, 56, of the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue, is charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of retail theft, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said. He had been out on bond on felony retail theft charges from Jan. 16, according to the news release. He would need to post $10,000 to be released pretrial on the new charges.

At 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, a Naperville police officer responded to a call from the Amazon Fresh store at 1351 E. Ogden Ave. about a burglary in process.

Employees told the officer that Greenfield and another man had arrived in a rented truck, entered the store, filled a cart with approximately $2,360 in merchandise, including 13 bottles of liquor and an eighteen-pack of beer, and left without paying.

Greenfield and the other man ran away when they saw police arrive, the news release said, but officers were able to catch Greenfield.

His arraignment is scheduled for March 13.