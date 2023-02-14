Schaumburg woman accused of fleeing police at speeds up to 120 mph

A Schaumburg woman is accused of speeding away from police at up to 120 mph on I-290.

Victoria Nee, 32, of the 500 block of John Court, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and possession of a fictitious identification card, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

At 11:26 p.m. Sunday, Villa Park police responded to the InTown Suites, 350 E. Roosevelt Road, for a domestic violence dispute in a van in the parking lot.

Nee was in the driver's seat in the van; a man was in the passenger seat. Authorities say that when officers tapped on a window, Nee drove off. According to court records, she disobeyed at least two traffic signals and drove with the headlights off.

The chase ended near the 5900 block of South Mayfield Avenue in Chicago when the van crashed. Nee and the man ran off.

Authorities say that when they searched the van, they found numerous credit cards and other forms of identification belonging to other people in Nee's possession. Court records allege she had three fraudulent IDs bearing a Barrington man's name.

The Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Chicago and Illinois State Police departments helped.

"Police officers made a great decision to pursue the subject based on the information known to them at the time," Villa Park Police Chief Michael Rivas said. "The call came out as a domestic and once the subject took off on the officers, the officers were not sure if there was anyone held against their will in a kidnapping situation."

Nee also is charged with resisting a peace officer; possession of ammunition (a 9 mm round) without a firearm owner identification card; and driving while license suspended, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Judge Michael Reidy set bail for Nee at $25,000. She will need to post $2,500 to be freed pretrial on this case.

She is also being held on $10,000 bail on a theft case investigated by the DuPage County sheriff's office. On Jan. 4, she was charged with theft -- unauthorized control. It is alleged that on March 17, 2022, she stole $2,033 from a woman.