How to sign up for DuPage forest preserve summer camps

Starting Wednesday, parents in DuPage County can sign up their kids for summer camps offered by the forest preserve district.

Kids can explore woodland, prairie and wetland habitats at Fullersburg Woods near Oak Brook. Incoming seventh- and eighth-graders can take riding lessons led by an instructor at the Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton. Other camps give kids an opportunity to learn kayaking, set up a campsite or experience what life was like on an 1890s farm.

Most camps take place over five days, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half-day camps are $150 for DuPage residents and $175 for nonresidents. Full-day camps are $250 for DuPage residents and $290 for nonresidents.

Registration for nonresidents opens March 1. For a full sampling of camps, visit dupageforest.org/camps.