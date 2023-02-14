Chick-fil-A, Protein Bar coming to O'Hare's Terminal 5 this year

Chick-fil-A is moving to O'Hare's Terminal 5 in summer 2023 along with Protein Bar & Kitchen as part of a major upgrade. Courtesy Chicago Aviation Department

Count Chick-fil-A among the new arrivals coming to O'Hare International Airport this summer.

The popular restaurant will open its first O'Hare location at Terminal 5 midyear along with Protein Bar & Kitchen, the Chicago Department of Aviation recently announced.

The two eateries increase the dining options for hungry travelers at the airport and reflect a push to contract with local and minority-owned businesses, officials said.

Protein Bar & Kitchen specializes in shakes, wraps, salads and breakfasts and has 12 locations in Chicago and the suburbs.

Combined, the two businesses are expected to create about 100 jobs, officials said.

The CDA also touted the opening of Evolve by Hudson's at Terminal 5. Along with snacks, travel necessities and magazines, Evolve will offer boutique Chicago-area products ranging from baked goods to local barbecue sauce to lip balm from O'Hare's apiary.

"It is a dream come true to open another 100% minority-owned and operated business in one of the busiest airports in the world, right here in my hometown," Chick-fil-A franchise co-owner Marc Brooks said in a statement.

"Our flavor-forward, fast casual concept is well-known in Chicago and we look forward to introducing our popular menu items to the diverse customer base of domestic and long-haul international travelers in Terminal 5," Protein Bar CEO Jeff Drake said.

On Jan. 31, the city marked the completion of a massive $1.3 billion redo of Terminal 5 that added 10 gates, 350,000 square feet more to the interior, and renovated existing facilities.

Delta Air Lines moved its operations to the terminal last fall.