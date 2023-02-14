Chat live with U.S. Rep. Sean Casten on Wednesday night

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove will host a telephone town hall Wednesday to speak with constituents about the issues facing Congress and the nation.

People can register for the 7 p.m. conversation at casten.house.gov/live. They can also call (833) 708-2162 to participate.

The town hall will be livestreamed on Casten's Facebook page, facebook.com/RepSeanCasten.