Chat live with U.S. Rep. Sean Casten on Wednesday night
Updated 2/14/2023 4:47 PM
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove will host a telephone town hall Wednesday to speak with constituents about the issues facing Congress and the nation.
People can register for the 7 p.m. conversation at casten.house.gov/live. They can also call (833) 708-2162 to participate.
The town hall will be livestreamed on Casten's Facebook page, facebook.com/RepSeanCasten.
