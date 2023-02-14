Cat perishes in Downers Grove house fire
Updated 2/14/2023 3:27 PM
A family's cat died in an early morning house fire in Downers Grove today, but no injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.
A second cat was rescued from the blaze, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the single-family home on the 5700 block of Lyman Avenue just after 8: 10 a.m. and encountered smoke showing from the residence upon arrival.
Firefighters located a fire in the basement and quickly extinguished it.
The fire rendered the home uninhabitable.
No damage estimate was immediately available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Article Comments
