Bartlett man faces drug, child pornography charges

A Bartlett man is accused of dealing cocaine and possessing child pornography, according to DuPage County court records.

Lloyd A. Harlston, 36, of the 900 block of Sycamore Lane, is charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine -- 100 to 400 grams; manufacture or delivery of cocaine -- 1 to 15 grams; and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to make Harlston show from where any bond money posted on the drug case comes. In that motion, prosecutors allege that on Jan. 24, Harlston sold a DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group agent .9 grams of cocaine for $100. He then sold 4.3 grams for $250 on Jan. 30, and 115.9 grams for $6,000 on Feb. 8, prosecutors allege.

The child pornography charges allege that on Feb. 8, authorities found a photograph of Harlston, nude and aroused, holding a 6-month-old child on his lap.

Bail was set at $250,000 on each case. Harlston would need to post $50,000 total to be released before trial. He cannot be released, however, until at least March 6, when a judge is scheduled to hear the motion on the source of bond.