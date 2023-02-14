5 newcomers, an incumbent vying for 3 seats on the Lake Zurich District 95 school board

Top from left, Shawn Broadfield, Natashia Dannegger, Doug Goldberg and, bottom from left, Kristen Paul, Kelly Pinter, Adam Weingarten are Lake Zurich Community Unit District 95 school board candidates in the April election.

An incumbent and five newcomers are vying for three seats on the Lake Zurich Community Unit District 95 school board in April.

Incumbent Trustee Doug Goldberg, 64, of Lake Zurich, is seeking his fourth term. Challengers are Adam Weingarten, Kelly Pinter and Shawn Broadfield, all of Lake Zurich, Kristen Paul of Hawthorn Woods, and Natashia Dannegger of Deer Park.

Goldberg praised the newcomers for stepping up when all six candidates were interviewed recently by the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

"It's great to see such a great slate of candidates," Goldberg said. "It's really important when people in the community want to give over their time."

The six hopefuls shared their experiences and made their respective cases for why they were the best candidate for the job.

Weingarten, 39, has worked for the Alzheimers Association for 12 years as a controller in finance. He said while the national nonprofit doesn't operate the same as a unit school district there are similarities and he's learned a lot about adopting policies, as well as budgeting and auditing.

Weingarten said while he doesn't have an education background his experience in finance is relevant.

"The Alzheimer's Association has a $400 million revenue and expense budget so I'm pretty familiar with large budgets," said Weingarten, referring to District 95's estimated $104 million annual budget for expenses.

Pinter, 41, is a senior lecturer of criminal justice and sociology at Carroll University, a private four-year institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Pinter has worked with children under 5 years at a crisis nursery and with older students in her current job and previous roles with College of Lake County in Grayslake, Harper College in Palatine, the University of Illinois Chicago and Loyola University in Chicago.

She said as a researcher and published author she would help craft strong community surveys.

"It's really important I think to have that kind of scientific knowledge," Pinter said. "I'm really good at engaging with the community."

Paul, 40, is the director of social-emotional learning at Oswego Unit District 308 and has been in education for 19 years. Before becoming an administrator, she was a high school English teacher.

"I'm excited about continuing to elevate student voices, which is something I've spent my whole career doing," Paul said. "Something I deeply believe is important to the heart of the community is keeping the focus on kids."

Dannegger, 40, works as a substitute teacher in the district and said she has taught at every elementary school.

"I have firsthand seen the struggles that many teachers are facing right now and also the amazing things they are doing," Dannegger said.

Dannegger previously was a dual-language teacher at schools in Wauconda and Barrington.

Broadfield, 61, is a retired insurance executive in financial strategy and a past board leader at Urban Initiatives, a Chicago-based nonprofit which uses sport and play to help students achieve academic success.

Broadfield said it is important the district offers students more educational options such as learning trades.

"We (need to) make sure that all students are able to access it and be able to find their own success whatever path they decide to choose," Broadfield said.