 

Woman dies after report of shots fired in Hanover Park

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/13/2023 3:26 PM

Hanover Park police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman found unresponsive by officers responding to a report of shots fired in a residential neighborhood Monday morning.

The call was received at 8:32 a.m., sending officers to the 1300 block of Court P, where they learned that a person was down. The woman found there was later pronounced dead.

 

Out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area were placed into secured building status as the on-scene investigation was conducted, Hanover Park police said.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team Task Force is assisting Hanover Park police with their investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should call Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 