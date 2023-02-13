Woman dies after report of shots fired in Hanover Park

Hanover Park police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman found unresponsive by officers responding to a report of shots fired in a residential neighborhood Monday morning.

The call was received at 8:32 a.m., sending officers to the 1300 block of Court P, where they learned that a person was down. The woman found there was later pronounced dead.

Out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area were placed into secured building status as the on-scene investigation was conducted, Hanover Park police said.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team Task Force is assisting Hanover Park police with their investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should call Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.