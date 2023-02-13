Saying farewell: U-46 school board recognizes Sanders before he takes state's top education job

U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders shoots a selfie with eighth-graders attending the Explore 2022 expo at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates last fall. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2022

It was a night of mixed emotions as Elgin Area School District U-46 board members bid farewell to Superintendent Tony Sanders.

Monday was Sanders' last school board meeting before he takes on a new role as the state superintendent of education. His last day in U-46 is Feb. 22.

"Your leadership and guidance have served our students, staff and communities well," board President Sue Kerr said as she presented Sanders with a plaque recognizing his 15 years of service, the last nine as superintendent.

As the board voted to approve his resignation agreement, Kerr quipped, "I know none of us wants to vote yes on this, but I need a roll-call vote."

Board members unanimously approved naming Suzanne Johnson, the district's deputy superintendent for instruction, as interim superintendent effective Feb. 23.

A graduate of Elgin High School, Johnson started her career in U-46 as a language arts teacher at Canton Middle School in Streamwood. Before joining the district's leadership team in 2013, she served as principal of Bartlett High School.

"I'm honored to be selected by the board of education and given this opportunity to serve our students, staff and community," she said. "To have their confidence means everything."

Sanders has agreed to provide consulting services as needed until the end of the school year. The board also agreed to inform Johnson of its intentions to name a permanent superintendent by June 1.

Kerr said the board expects to make an announcement in the coming weeks about plans to name a permanent superintendent for the state's second-largest school district. She declined to provide additional details.

Sanders, who started out as chief communications officer in the school district, thanked the board for taking "a chance" on hiring him as superintendent.

"It's not lost on me the many opportunities that have been given to me in this district," he said. "To be able to come into this district as the chief communications officer and walk out after being the superintendent for nine years is really awesome.

"You gave me many opportunities to improve myself, like you're now doing for teachers and bus drivers and everyone else," Sanders said, referring to the additional training and education he pursued during his tenure. "I'm just living proof that when you invest in people it pays off."

He said was "especially grateful" to the board members who hired him.

One of those board members, Jennifer Shroder, sat in the audience Monday and told board members they have "big shoes to fill" in finding Sanders' replacement.

"I will miss the sense of peace I got knowing he was in charge," she said.

U-46 school board member Veronica Noland admitted that hiring Sanders was a "tough sell" for her but added that she quickly realized the district made the right choice when it hired him.

"We couldn't have asked for anyone better," she said. "We expect wonderful things at the state level."