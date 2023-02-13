Prospect Heights Ward 1 candidates forum Wednesday

The League of Women Voters of is partnering with the Prospect Heights Public Library District to host a forum Wednesday candidates seeking the for Ward 1 alderman seat on the Prospect Heights City Council.

The candidates are incumbent Alderman Michelle Cameron and former alderman Richard Hamen, who served on the city council from 2007 to 2011.

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the library, 12 N. Elm St.

Registration is required via the library's event registration system, www.phpl.info/event/candidate-form-ward-1-prospect-heights. When registering, you must indicate if you are attending in person or online.

To submit questions in advance, email forum.lwvah@gmail.com or text to (847) 701-4701.