Pace, CTA team up on new unlimited passes

Riders leave the CTA's Rosemont Station to board Pace buses. The two agencies will offer new combined passes starting next Monday. Daily Herald File Photo

Pace and Chicago Transit Authority passengers can chose among four passes offering unlimited rides on both systems as of Monday, Feb. 20.

With ridership still below pre-pandemic levels, the new fare products streamline travel and remove hassles for suburban and city commuters, agency leaders said.

The passes for unlimited bus and CTA train rides are: one-day for $5, three-day for $15, seven-day for $20 and 30-day for $75.

The new products will be available for purchase through the Ventra system.

"These changes improve access and provide customers with better fare payment options, flexibility, and lower fares," Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said in a statement.

According to recent data from October 2022, Pace ridership was at 70% of 2019 levels and CTA ridership was at 57%.

"Now more than ever, it's vital we seek out new opportunities to eliminate the hurdles of taking public transit and allow Chicagoans and visitors alike to travel seamlessly throughout the region," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a statement.

"Public transit is the equity equalizer, and with these changes we are opening more doors and allowing anyone to get to farthest corners of our region for one low price."

Pace and CTA already offer a combination 30-day pass for $75. Their seven-day pass currently is $25; a $5 surcharge will be removed.