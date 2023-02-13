How to weigh in on water quality in DuPage County

DuPage County Stormwater Management is accepting input until Feb. 22 on its Countywide Water Quality Program.

The program includes a partnership of the county and 41 municipalities and townships working together to meet water quality goals.

A public comment portal has been created where visitors can view an informational video on DuPage County's Water Quality Program, download the complete program plan, and submit electronic comments. It can be found at www.dupagecounty.gov/waterqualitysurvey.

Comments also may be submitted by email to water.quality@dupageco.org or by mail to DuPage County Stormwater Management, Attn: Mary Beth Falsey, 421 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187.