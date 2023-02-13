Elgin health care workers receive heartfelt surprise

State Rep. Anna Moeller gives a homemade valentine to Susan Mahler, a perioperative nurse and patient care leader, at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin Monday. Courtesy of Advocate Sherman Hospital

More than 550 valentines were collected from area schools, libraries and organizations, then handed out to health care workers Monday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. It's the second year State Reps. Anna Moeller and Suzanne Ness have spearheaded the program to show the community's appreciation. Courtesy of Advocate Sherman Hospital

Julie Kane, director of quality and regulatory compliance at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, is greeted with a handmade valentine as she comes in to work Monday morning. State Reps. Anna Moeller and Suzanne Ness delivered community-made valentines and flowers to health care workers at their start of their shift. Courtesy of Advocate Sherman Hospital

Health care workers starting their day before sunrise Monday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin were greeted with an early Valentine's Day surprise.

For the second year in a row, Illinois state Reps. Anna Moeller and Suzanne Ness delivered fresh flowers and more than 550 handmade valentines, along with notes of gratitude from local students and community members.

"The last couple years have been incredibly challenging, especially for those who work so hard to protect us and keep us healthy," Moeller said in a news release. "An event like this allows the community to show their profound appreciation and recognizes the hardworking health care workers who serve us. We're happy to show some love and leave a positive impact on Valentine's Day."

Moeller, a Democrat from Elgin, and Ness, a Democrat from Crystal Lake, organized the valentine collection at their district offices, the Taylor Family Branch YMCA, the Gail Borden, Algonquin Area and Fox River Public libraries, the Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township and local schools.

"Valentine's cards from local kids are a wonderful surprise for the men and women who have given so much to our community," Ness said in the release. "Parents are, I am sure, acutely aware of the extensive contributions health care workers made to our communities during the recent pandemic. Simple, but touching gestures like a Valentine card can go a long way toward showing our appreciation."